Jessie Buckley Spotted in Rome with Dakota Johnson and Baby Isla

Oscar winner Jessie Buckley was seen enjoying a walk in Rome with Dakota Johnson and her nine-month-old daughter, Isla. The actresses are preparing to film 'Three Incestuous Sisters' together and Buckley has spoken about the joys of motherhood.

Jessie Buckley , the celebrated Irish actress fresh off her historic Oscar win, was recently seen enjoying a leisurely walk in Rome with her nine-month-old daughter and acclaimed actress Dakota Johnson .

This sighting marks a welcome return to public life for Buckley, who has largely remained private since her groundbreaking achievement as the first Irish performer to win the Best Actress Academy Award last month. Following a whirlwind awards season filled with accolades, Buckley appears to be relishing some downtime with her family while simultaneously preparing for her next cinematic venture.

The pair were photographed strolling through the Roman streets, with Buckley carrying her daughter in a baby carrier, engaged in conversation with Johnson. Both actresses showcased effortless style, opting for summery dresses perfectly suited to the warm Italian weather. Vogue Magazine highlighted their contrasting yet equally chic ensembles, noting Johnson’s minimalist approach and Buckley’s more extravagant fashion choices. The outing wasn’t merely a social occasion; it also hinted at professional collaboration.

Buckley and Johnson are set to star alongside each other in the upcoming film *Three Incestuous Sisters*, a project that also boasts the talents of Saoirse Ronan and Josh O’Connor. The film, directed by Alice Rohrwacher, is an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s popular novel, promising a compelling narrative and strong performances. Anticipation is building for the film’s release, tentatively scheduled for next year.

Buckley shares her daughter, Isla, with her husband, Fred, and has consistently prioritized maintaining a degree of privacy regarding her personal life. However, she offered a touching and heartfelt tribute to her family during her Oscar acceptance speech, expressing her deep love and gratitude. She publicly revealed her daughter’s name, Isla, and spoke of the joy motherhood brings, stating her desire to share many more experiences with her husband and daughter.

Beyond the upcoming film and public appearances, Buckley has also shared insights into her experience as a new mother. In a recent interview with Patrick Kielty on *The Late Late Show*, she described motherhood as a profoundly grounding and fulfilling experience. She expressed immense gratitude for her daughter’s presence in her life, emphasizing the joy of waking up and going to bed with her.

Buckley articulated how motherhood provides a new perspective, allowing her to appreciate the balance between her professional aspirations and her role as a mother. She views both aspects of her life as gifts, recognizing the unique opportunity to embrace her identity as both a woman pursuing her passion and a mother nurturing her child. This candid reflection offers a glimpse into the personal life of a star who continues to captivate audiences with her talent and authenticity.

The combination of professional success and personal fulfillment paints a picture of a woman thriving in all aspects of her life, and fans eagerly await her future projects and continued journey





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Jessie Buckley Dakota Johnson Isla Buckley Three Incestuous Sisters Saoirse Ronan Josh O’Connor Alice Rohrwacher Oscar Motherhood Rome

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