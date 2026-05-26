Jet2 Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Pilot Suffers Suspected Heart Attack Mid-Air

A Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Birmingham made an emergency landing in Portugal after one of the pilots suffered a suspected heart attack, passengers were asked if they were doctors

Cabin crew were reportedly asking if anyone on board the jet was a doctor as it prepared for the emergency landing A flight from a popular holiday hotspot had to make an emergency landing after the pilot suffered a suspected heart attack mid-air.

The Birmingham-bound Jet2 flight LS1266 had departed Tenerife on Friday (May 22) when it was forced to divert to Portugal. The plane, carrying 220 passengers, was cruising at 30,000 ft when it made the unscheduled landing at Francisco Sa Carneiro Airport near Porto as the pilot became ill. Passengers said how cabin crew rushed down the aisles, asking if anyone onboard had any medical training.

They said lights were flicking as the plane plummeted into a rapid descent and children cried as it quickly lost altitude. Lights began flashing and hostesses who were visibly upset, seeking a doctor. Our two-year-old began crying like many other children on board because the aircraft was dropping so quickly for an emergency landing. The aircraft landed in Porto at 2.11 am local time and emergency services boarded immediately.

Medical staff attended to the pilot in the cockpit before he was taken to the hospital. Passengers are understood to have remained on board for over an hour before disembarking and then spent about 13 hours in the terminal while the airline organised replacement crew. We were stranded in Portugal for over 13 hours without accommodation... There was nowhere to stay. They said accommodation was too expensive





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Jet2 Emergency Landing Pilot Heart Attack Portugal Tenerife Birmingham Flight Diversion

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