Workplace Relations Commission hearing details the unfair dismissal and age discrimination claims of Jianhua Shen against Naiqin Zhang and Amerta Chinese restaurant regarding wage violations.

Jianhua Shen initiated a formal legal complaint with the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) alleging that Naiqin Zhang, the owner of the Amerta Chinese restaurant in Monkstown, Co Dublin, orchestrated a fraudulent business closure to dismiss him. The complainant, Shen, claims the termination served as a pretext to replace him with a younger worker while he was on holiday, constituting unfair dismissal and age discrimination.

Wage Violations and Minimum Wage Breaches

Shen presented detailed evidence to the WRC asserting that he was systematically underpaid over a period spanning from 2022 to 2024. He worked a rigorous schedule of fifty-five hours per week yet received a fixed weekly sum that fell drastically below the national minimum wage requirements. The Migrant Rights Centre of Ireland (MRCI) stated in legal submissions that Shen was underpaid by €13,892.69 during the final three years of his employment tenure.

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According to Pretty Ndawo, who appeared on behalf of the complainant, the disparity in pay was stark when compared to statutory rates. While the National Minimum Wage stood at €12.70 per hour in 2024, Shen was receiving only €8.95 per hour. Ndawo highlighted that his colleagues, who were employed under work permits, received the prevailing minimum wage rate of €14.79 an hour, creating a clear distinction in treatment based on Shen's employment status and age.

Allegations of Age-Based Discrimination

The core of the discrimination claim centers on the employer's repeated comments regarding Shen's age and productivity. Shen, who was fifty-eight years old at the time of his termination, testified that he was singled out and subjected to negative remarks about his speed compared to younger staff members. The employer allegedly compared him unfavorably to colleagues in their twenties and thirties, stating that they were more capable of handling complex tasks such as cooking spice bags in addition to washing dishes.

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Shen provided specific quotes attributed to the employer, including statements that he could not expect to be paid the same as others because he was older and slower. The employer reportedly told Shen directly that his advanced age meant he could not keep up with the pace of younger workers. Adjudication officer Pat Brady expressed concern over these specific allegations, noting the need to hear direct testimony to establish a concrete link between the comments made and the subsequent dismissal.

The Fraudulent Closure and Replacement Strategy

The immediate trigger for the dispute occurred on October 28, 2024, while Shen was on holiday in China. He received a text message via WeChat from Naiqin Zhang informing him that the management was closing down the restaurant due to poor business revenue and that his employment was being terminated effective immediately. Shen asserted that this reason was entirely fabricated to facilitate his removal.

Shen alleged that the business operations continued seamlessly after his dismissal and that a younger individual was hired to take his place. This sequence of events formed the basis of his claim for unfair dismissal under the Unfair Dismissals Act. He maintained that the stated reason of financial difficulty was a sham designed to target him specifically due to his age and to avoid paying higher wages associated with younger, work-permit-holding staff.

Work Schedule and Financial Compensation Disputes

Testimony provided through an interpreter outlined the grueling nature of Shen's work schedule. He worked from 3 pm to midnight Monday through Saturday, and from 12 pm to midnight on Sundays, taking only one day off per week. His weekly pay structure was static for several years, starting at €400 before 2022, rising to €450 in 2022, and reaching €510 in 2024. These figures did not reflect the hourly hours worked, violating the National Minimum Wage Act 2000.

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The complaints were filed under multiple legislative frameworks, including the Employment Equality Act 1998, the Payment of Wages Act 1991, and the Minimum Notice and Terms of Employment Act 1973. During the hearing, it was noted that the respondent, Naiqin Zhang, had attended previous proceedings but was absent on this date. Adjudicator Pat Brady indicated he had concerns regarding proper notification and would conduct inquiries before issuing a final decision on the case.