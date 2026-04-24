Jim Furyk Named US Ryder Cup Captain for 2027

Jim Furyk has been selected to captain the US Ryder Cup team for 2027, following Tiger Woods' withdrawal. He aims to secure the first US victory in Europe since 1993, bringing his extensive experience to the role.

Jim Furyk has been officially appointed as the United States captain for the highly anticipated 2027 Ryder Cup , a decision made by the PGA of America.

This appointment places a significant responsibility on Furyk to lead the American team to victory, specifically aiming to break a long-standing drought and secure the first US triumph on European soil since 1993. The selection process was notably impacted by the withdrawal of golf icon Tiger Woods, who had initially been considered for the captaincy. Woods stepped aside following his arrest on March 27th on suspicion of driving under the influence, a charge to which he has pleaded not guilty.

He has since sought treatment in Europe, prioritizing his personal well-being and recovery. Furyk’s previous experience as a Ryder Cup captain, though resulting in a loss to Europe in 2018 at Le Golf National in France, provides a valuable foundation for this new challenge. He expressed his deep honor at being selected for a second term, emphasizing his commitment to preparing the players for success and reclaiming the Ryder Cup on European ground.

His extensive history with the Ryder Cup, spanning over two decades, is a key factor in the PGA of America’s confidence in his leadership. Since his debut as a player in 1997, Furyk has consistently represented the US team, transitioning through roles as a player, vice-captain, and now, captain once again.

Nathan Charnes, the PGA of America vice president, highlighted Furyk’s influential presence within the US team room for nearly three decades, describing him as a trusted and respected leader with a wealth of Ryder Cup knowledge. The US team faces a formidable task, having lost seven consecutive Ryder Cups contested on European soil. Their last away victory dates back to 1993 at The Belfry in England, a win they will be determined to replicate.

The appointment of Furyk signals a strategic approach to overcoming this historical challenge. His 55 years of age and extensive experience – having participated in nine Ryder Cups as a player, the second-highest number of appearances for any American – combined with his four vice-captain roles, including successful tenures at Hazeltine in 2016 and Whistling Straits in 2021, demonstrate a deep understanding of the competition’s dynamics.

Furyk’s passion for the Ryder Cup and unwavering dedication to the US team were also emphasized in the PGA of America’s statement. He intends to leverage his past captaincy experience while also introducing fresh ideas to the team’s preparation strategy. The overall historical record between the US and Europe is favorable to the Americans, with a 27-16 lead and two draws.

However, since the European team expanded to include players from across the continent, Europe has gained a significant advantage, leading the series 13-9-1. Europe’s recent dominance, including their emotional victory at Bethpage Black last year, underscores the difficulty of the task ahead for Furyk and the US team. The 46th Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 17-19, 2027, at the prestigious Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, setting the stage for a compelling showdown between two golfing powerhouses





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ryder Cup Jim Furyk Tiger Woods PGA Of America Golf

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryder Cup 2027 Tickets Sell Out in Minutes, Leaving Irish Fans DisappointedTickets for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor sold out within hours of going on sale to residents of the island of Ireland, causing widespread frustration due to technical issues and overwhelming demand. Jim Furyk will captain the US team.

Read more »

Jim Furyk to be named US Ryder Cup captain for 2027, according to reportsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

'Looks like it's fecked': Website crashes as thousands flock to buy Ryder Cup ticketsA limited number of tickets went on sale today for residents of Ireland, a month before the general sale.

Read more »

Ryder Cup tickets reserved for Irish fans sell out in less than an hourMany fans complained of missing out on tickets owing to technical issues.

Read more »

Ryder Cup 2027 Ireland Priority Tickets Sell Out Quickly, Global Sale ComingInitial ticket sales for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, Ireland, sold out in under an hour despite high demand from over 150,000 applicants. A second chance to purchase tickets will be available during the global sales window opening on June 3rd. Tickets are priced higher than previous European Ryder Cups.

Read more »

Jim Furyk announced as USA captain for 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare ManorThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »