Jim Glennon Confirms He Wrote Character Reference for Child Exploiter

Former Fianna Fail TD Jim Glennon has admitted to providing a character reference for Daniel Ramamoorthy, convicted of sexually exploiting a teenage boy. Glennon has apologized to the victim and their family and announced his resignation from all professional positions.

Former Fianna Fail politician Jim Glennon has publicly acknowledged that he was the unnamed former member of the Dáil who provided a character reference for Daniel Ramamoorthy , a man recently convicted of the sexual exploitation of a teenage boy.

The exploitation occurred at a Christian children's camp, and involved Ramamoorthy soliciting an explicit image from the victim via Snapchat. Glennon, who represented Dublin North as a TD from 2002 to 2007, has issued a comprehensive apology to both the victim and their family, describing his decision to write the reference as profoundly 'naive' and 'wrong'.

He has also announced his intention to immediately step down from all current professional positions, including employment, consultancies, and directorships, demonstrating a significant acknowledgement of the gravity of his actions and the associated public outcry. The controversy arose during Ramamoorthy’s appeal hearing earlier this month. Mr Justice John Edwards expressed considerable surprise and concern that the character reference submitted by a former TD failed to acknowledge the victim or the deeply disturbing nature of the crimes committed.

The judge’s comments sparked intense media speculation regarding the identity of the politician involved. Ramamoorthy, who presented himself publicly as a motivational speaker, social media influencer, and entrepreneur, had previously served as an advisor to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, specifically focusing on start-up initiatives. Following the Court of Appeal’s judgement, a request was made by the Irish Times, through solicitor Matthew Austin of Hayes Solicitors, to access the character references submitted during Ramamoorthy’s original sentencing.

However, this request was denied by Mr Justice Edwards, despite calls from both the Taoiseach and Tanaiste for the politician to voluntarily come forward and take responsibility. The pressure mounted, leading to Glennon’s eventual public statement. In a detailed statement released on Sunday morning, Glennon confirmed his involvement, explicitly stating he was the TD referenced by the judge. He unequivocally condemned Ramamoorthy’s actions, describing them as 'vile and of the most egregious nature'.

Glennon’s apology extended beyond a simple expression of regret, acknowledging the potential for his actions to have exacerbated the pain and distress experienced by the victim and their family. He expressed deep remorse for contributing to their suffering and admitted to failing to fully grasp the severity of the crimes, the trauma endured by the victim, and the courage required to report such abuse. He further stated his intention to directly apologize to the victim’s family through the Courts Service.

This decision to resign from all professional roles underscores the seriousness with which Glennon is treating the situation and his desire to distance himself from any position of influence given the circumstances. The case highlights the importance of carefully considering the implications of character references, particularly in cases involving serious criminal offenses, and the need for public figures to be acutely aware of the potential impact of their actions





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Jim Glennon Daniel Ramamoorthy Child Exploitation Character Reference Fianna Fail Apology Resignation

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