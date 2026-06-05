Jimmy Duffy appointed Munster forwards coach on two-year deal

Munster Rugby has signed Jimmy Duffy as forwards coach for the 2026-2027 season, replacing Alex Codling. Duffy, a former Connacht lock and assistant coach during their Pro12 title win, brings extensive experience from Ulster, Western Force, and Ireland Under-20s. Seán Cronin also returns as provincial talent coach.

Munster Rugby has announced the signing of Jimmy Duffy as forwards coach on a two-year deal ahead of the 2026-2027 season. The Galway native joins from Ulster and his recruitment is a significant boost for his new employers given Duffy's standing and respect within the game.

He replaces Alex Codling in the role. A vastly experienced coach who specialises in developing and nurturing young talent, Duffy is a former Connacht lock who played a key role as assistant coach in the province's 2016 Pro12 title win. In his playing days, he lined out for his province, the Ireland Under-21s, Ireland A and the Barbarians before his promising playing career was cut short at the age of just 21 for medical reasons.

From there he started coaching at junior level before progressing through the coaching system, working as a coach development officer at grassroots level and as an elite player development officer in the Connacht academy. He was a head coach of the Connacht Under-20s and held assistant coach roles with the Connacht Eagles and the Ireland Under-18 Clubs team for several years.

He moved into the senior provincial set-up alongside Pat Lam for the Pro12 triumph and served the province before moving on in 2021. He was involved with the Tonga national team on their northern hemisphere tour in 2021 and joined the Ireland Under-20s coaching team in 2022, helping the side to a Grand Slam title. Duffy moved to Australia in 2022 and joined Super Rugby outfit Western Force as forwards coach.

After two successful years in Perth, he returned to Ireland and has spent the past two seasons at Ulster, playing an important role in developing the province's forward talent. In addition to Duffy's appointment, Seán Cronin, who coached the senior team's scrum throughout the 2025/26 season, will return to this role as provincial talent coach on a full-time basis. Cronin will also take on the additional responsibility of pathway scrum coach.

The appointments reflect Munster's commitment to strengthening their coaching staff and developing homegrown talent. Duffy expressed his enthusiasm about joining Munster, stating that he is thrilled to be part of the club and excited for the challenge ahead. He highlighted the great potential at the club and his anticipation of working with the players and staff over the coming seasons.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan praised Duffy as an excellent addition to the coaching team, noting his proven track record with teams across the United Rugby Championship, Super Rugby, and the Ireland Under-20s. McMillan emphasised Duffy's reputation for developing players and driving high standards and accountability. He was impressed with Duffy's sense of purpose, attention to detail, and work ethic during their discussions, and he has no doubt that Duffy possesses the tools to drive the team forward.

The appointment comes as Munster seeks to build on their recent performances and challenge for honours in the URC and European competitions. Duffy's experience in developing young forwards aligns with the club's philosophy of nurturing talent from within the province. His previous success at Connacht, including the historic Pro12 title, demonstrates his ability to contribute to a winning culture. At Ulster, he helped shape a formidable forward pack, contributing to the team's competitiveness in the URC.

The move is seen as a coup for Munster, as Duffy was highly sought after given his reputation. The Irish rugby community views this signing positively, with many expecting Duffy to make an immediate impact. His track record suggests he can elevate the performance of the Munster pack, which has been an area of focus for the coaching staff.

With the addition of Duffy and the continued role of Cronin, Munster's coaching lineup appears robust as they prepare for the upcoming season. The club is optimistic about the future, with a blend of experienced coaches and emerging talent. The coming months will see Duffy integrate into the existing coaching setup, working closely with McMillan and the rest of the staff to implement their vision.

The goal is to develop a cohesive and dominant forward unit capable of competing at the highest level. Munster fans eagerly await the changes, hoping that these appointments will bring sustained success and silverware. The club's management has been proactive in strengthening the coaching team, recognizing the need for continuous improvement in a highly competitive environment. With Duffy on board, Munster aims to build a strong foundation for years to come.

The focus will be on player development, tactical innovation, and fostering a winning mentality. The entire organization is aligned in its pursuit of excellence, and the new coaching appointments are a key part of that strategy





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