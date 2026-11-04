Manchester United Yet to Hear From Real Madrid Over JJ Gabriel Transfer

JJ Gabriel is edging closer to a move to Real Madrid, but Manchester United have not been contacted by the Spanish club or the player's family. The 16-year-old requested cancellation of his registration in September and is seeking an EU passport.

JJ Gabriel is edging closer to joining Real Madrid, but Manchester United have yet to be contacted by the Spanish giants or the player's family over the potential move, according to reports.

The teenage talent has been absent from the club since requesting his registration was cancelled in September ahead of turning 16 on October 6th. Gabriel remains registered to United and has been working to get a European Union passport to aid a move abroad, with a switch to Real Madrid lined up following interest from some of the continent's biggest clubs.

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Real Madrid Yet To Contact Gabriel

But United have not been contacted by the LaLiga side or the forward's family over the matter, the Press Association has reported. The forward is the son of former Republic of Ireland international Joe O'Cearuill and recently became the youngest-ever winner of Manchester United's Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award. Gabriel's Instagram account has amassed 839,000 followers and was recently wiped clear of posts, although his recent story updates show him doing individual training.

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United had initially hoped to persuade the teenager to stay but it appears his hat-trick against Sabah on his UEFA Youth League debut on September 10th will be his final appearance for the club. Gabriel shone in the 5-0 victory but his representatives were disappointed he was not registered to play later that day in the Champions League fixtures against the champions of Azerbaijan.

The teenager was due to appear in the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton the following week but had upped sticks by that point. Gabriel would have become the club's youngest ever player in a competitive match if he had featured in that tie, having appeared off the bench for Michael Carrick's side in the August friendly against Atletico Madrid.

Carrick Warns On Young Player Welfare

The teenager was included in the first-team team photo published last month and his name listed on the back of Tuesday's Roma programme, despite being left out of the Champions League squad. United head coach Carrick said on the subject following the Brighton game in September: I just think we've got to be really careful of the whole situation.

He's a young boy, he's 15 and the biggest thing for me definitely and as a club point of view is looking after our younger players, their welfare, their wellbeing, their exposure. And I think all of us we've got to be really conscious of that, really, in this situation. As a club, for sure, we're all involved in those conversations. I just think we've got to be very careful of that.

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United May Pursue Legal Action

Manchester United are prepared to pursue legal avenues against any future club that may sign Gabriel if they believe regulations were breached during the approach. The club maintains that all proper procedures must be followed and intends to protect its interests through formal channels if necessary. This stance reflects a broader effort to maintain integrity in youth development pathways. Real Madrid has been approached for comment regarding these developments, though no official statement has been issued at this time.

The situation highlights the complex negotiations often surrounding high-profile teenage talents who wish to leave their academies before reaching full professional status, particularly within the strict regulations governing youth transfers across borders for players under eighteen.