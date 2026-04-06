JJ Spaun Wins Valero Texas Open, Heads to Masters with Momentum

JJ Spaun secured a dramatic victory at the Valero Texas Open, setting himself up for the Masters Tournament. He made an incredible eagle on the penultimate hole and carded a closing 67, securing the win with a 17-under par score. Spaun's performance showed a return to form after a tough start to the season and he spoke about shifting his mental approach to the game.

JJ Spaun delivered a stunning performance at the Valero Texas Open , securing a dramatic one-shot victory on Sunday, just in time to build momentum before the prestigious Masters Tournament . Spaun's exceptional play at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course included a remarkable eagle on the penultimate hole, a crucial moment that propelled him to the top of the leaderboard. He carded a five-under-par closing 67, finishing the tournament with an impressive 17-under aggregate score of 271.

This victory not only demonstrated Spaun's resilience and skill but also served as a significant confidence booster after a challenging start to the 2026 season. His triumph at the Valero Texas Open comes after a difficult start to the year, having missed the cut in four of his seven previous outings. His highest finish before this week was a tie for 24th place at The Players Championship last month. The victory at the Valero Texas Open, which Spaun previously won in 2022, is a welcome return to form. The 35-year-old expressed his delight at winning the tournament, acknowledging the mental shift that has contributed to his success. Spaun stated he had been putting a lot of pressure on himself early in the season, departing from the relaxed approach that served him so well last year. He adjusted his mindset in recent weeks, starting at The Players, aiming to be more free and reduce the self-imposed pressure, which evidently paid off. He's looking forward to next week's Masters in Augusta





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JJ Spaun Valero Texas Open Masters Tournament Golf Victory Eagle LPGA Leona Maguire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Simple Spring Cleaning Hack: Open Your Windows for a Fresher HomeCleaning expert Lynsey Crombie recommends opening windows as a quick and effective way to freshen up your home, remove stale odors, and combat condensation, especially during spring.

Read more »

Applications Open for €2,000 Carer's Support GrantThe Carer's Support Grant, a once-off payment of €2,000, is now open for applications. This grant, paid annually by the Department of Social Protection, is automatically distributed to those receiving Carer's Allowance, Carer's Benefit, and Domiciliary Care Allowance. Applications can be made from April of the grant year until December 31st of the following year. The grant can be used at the recipient's discretion.

Read more »

'Open The F*cking Strait, You Bast*rds': Trump threatens to bomb Iran in foul-mouthed rantDonald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran's power plants and bridges in a sweary rant on social media, as he warned the country to 'open the f**kin' strait' or face 'hell'

Read more »

McIlroy Eyes More Majors, Defending Title, and a Long-Term Golfing LegacyFresh off his Masters victory, Rory McIlroy sets ambitious new goals including surpassing Nick Faldo's Major record and winning the Open at St Andrews. He aims to defend his Masters title and plans a strategic approach to extend his career and solidify his legacy in golf.

Read more »

JJ Spaun Wins Valero Texas Open, Prepares for MastersJJ Spaun secures victory at the Valero Texas Open with a dramatic eagle on the 17th hole, heading into the Masters with improved form. Leona Maguire is in third place in the Aramco Championship in Las Vegas.

Read more »

Airlines Warn of US Flight Restrictions Due to Dublin Airport Passenger CapAirlines for America (A4A) voiced concerns to the US Department of Transportation about the Dublin Airport passenger limit, warning it could violate the US-EU Open Skies agreement and potentially lead to the barring of some US flights to Ireland or redirection to other Irish airports. Documents reveal frequent communication between A4A and Irish officials, with the industry body emphasizing the unsustainability of the current restrictions and the importance of removing the cap to ensure legal and operational certainty for US airlines. The Passenger Capacity Bill 2026 is critical to this.

Read more »