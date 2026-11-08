Jo Jo Dullard Case: Kilkenny Castle Memorial Marks 31st Anniversary of Disappearance

Family and friends gather at Kilkenny Castle for the 31st anniversary of Jo Jo Dullard's disappearance. New digs and murder charges mark the ongoing investigation into her 1995 case.

The family of Jo Jo Dullard gathered with friends and local residents at Kilkenny Castle on Sunday afternoon to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the missing woman's disappearance. This solemn memorial service in County Kilkenny took place just days after her relatives expressed that not a single day passes without them thinking of her. The event highlights the enduring pain and persistent hope that has defined the family's experience since the tragedy first unfolded decades ago.

H Dullard, whose case was officially upgraded to murder by authorities in 2020, was last seen making a telephone call from a phone box in Moone, County Kildare, on November 9th, 1995. She was attempting to travel home from Dublin at the time. The 21-year-old had missed her scheduled bus to Kilkenny and subsequently boarded a coach to Naas, County Kildare, with the intention of hitching a lift to her home in Callan.

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Investigation Details And New Digs

Recent investigations led by the Gardaí have involved carrying out a number of excavation digs earlier this year in an effort to locate any remains or evidence related to her fate. Despite these extensive efforts, the searches have yet to yield any definitive answers regarding what ultimately happened to Jo Jo Dullard. The lack of physical evidence has left the case in a state of limbo, with authorities unable to confirm her whereabouts or the circumstances of her death.

In June, officers from the Garda Serious Crime Review Team conducted another significant excavation on a quarry site located on the border between County Wicklow and County Kildare. This specific dig was part of a broader inquiry into the missing Kilkenny woman as well as another missing person, Deirdre Jacob. The search in that remote area was driven by specific allegations that emerged during the review of the case files.

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Her family, which includes her sister Kathleen Bergin, has consistently stated that they miss her terribly and hold onto the hope that she will one day find her way home. The family emphasized their unwavering commitment to the case by stating, "We keep the candle of hope lit that our loved ones will find their way home." This sentiment reflects the emotional toll that has been borne by the Dullard and Bergin families for over three decades.

Complicating the investigation were allegations that convicted rapist Larry Murphy may have been involved in burying one of the women in a car. These claims were part of the evidence reviewed by the Serious Crime Review Team during their comprehensive re-examination of the cold case. The connection to Larry Murphy has added a layer of complexity to the inquiry, as investigators work to verify if his actions were directly linked to the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard or Deirdre Jacob.

Real World Impact On Local Community

The memorial at Kilkenny Castle serves as a focal point for the local community to acknowledge the long-standing trauma associated with the case. The gathering underscores how cold cases continue to affect not just immediate families but also the broader network of friends and locals who remember the victim. The presence of community members at the anniversary event demonstrates the widespread interest and concern that persists in the region.

For the residents of County Kilkenny and County Kildare, the case remains a stark reminder of the dangers faced by young travelers in the mid-1990s. The ongoing nature of the investigation ensures that the story does not fade into obscurity, with each new dig or review bringing renewed media attention and public discourse. The family's public statements serve to keep the pressure on law enforcement to resolve the mystery surrounding H Dullard's final moments.

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As the 31st anniversary passes, the focus remains on the hope that future forensic advances or new tips might finally provide closure. The Gardaí have not announced any immediate new dates for excavations, but the involvement of the Serious Crime Review Team indicates that the case is still active. The community continues to support the family, ensuring that Jo Jo Dullard is not forgotten by history or by the justice system.