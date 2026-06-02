Jo Loves Launches Summer Veggies Collection: Fresh Scents from the Garden

Jo Loves introduces its limited-edition Veggies collection featuring three colognes and home scents inspired by tomatoes, carrots, butternut squash, and beetroot. Soft, colourful, and nostalgic, these fragrances bring the essence of the vegetable patch to life.

London-based fragrance house Jo Loves has launched its summer limited-edition collection, the Veggies collection, celebrating the humble vegetable patch. The collection features three new colognes that are soft, colourful, and exude a fresh, healthy vibe.

The standout for many is the Carrot Blossom Cologne, which artfully combines orange flower and white musk with sweet carrot. Priced at €68 for a 30ml bottle, it promises a floral yet earthy scent reminiscent of a sun-drenched garden. Another intriguing offering is Velvety Butternut, which blends squash, tonka bean, and patchouli for an earthier, woodier, and more gourmand fragrance. While not everyone may adore butternut squash as a vegetable, the scent's creamy richness might win over curious noses.

Finally, Scarlet Beetroot is the most visually striking of the trio, with a vibrant red bottle. Its scent profile pairs blackcurrant and patchouli with beetroot, creating a juice and unexpected combination. Each cologne costs €68 for 30ml, and the bottles are designed to be playful and eye-catching, making them a fun addition to any perfume collection.

In addition to the colognes, the collection includes plant-inspired home scents that bring the greenhouse experience indoors. The Tomato Leaf Hand Wash (€42) captures the distinct, nostalgic aroma of tomato plants. The Green Tomato Vine Candle (€118) and Green Tomato Vine Diffuser (€178) are special-edition items that fill a room with the green, slightly tangy scent of tomato leaves. For many gardeners, the smell of tomato leaves is one of the most evocative and pleasant scents of summer.

It brings back memories of warm afternoons spent tending to plants, and is both refreshing and comforting. Jo Loves has a history of creating unique and emotive fragrances, and this collection is no exception. The concept celebrates the beauty and diversity of vegetables, transforming them into wearable and home scents that are both unexpected and delightful. The colognes are light enough for everyday wear, yet distinctive enough to make a statement.

They are ideal for those who love fresh, green scents and want to experiment with something different from traditional floral or citrus perfumes. The packaging is also noteworthy, with bright, solid-colour bottles that look like miniature works of art. They would make excellent gifts for gardening enthusiasts or anyone with a love for nature and originality. The Tomato Leaf Hand Wash, in particular, is a joy to use, turning a mundane chore into a sensory experience.

Its gentle formula leaves hands smelling clean and green, without being overpowering. The candle and diffuser, meanwhile, are perfect for living rooms or kitchens, evoking a sense of being in a sunlit greenhouse. Overall, the Veggies collection is a bold and imaginative foray into the world of aromatic vegetables. It challenges conventional notions of perfume ingredients and highlights the potential of botanical elements beyond flowers and fruits.

The scents are well-balanced and complex, offering layers that unfold over time. Carrot Blossom starts with a sweet, almost candied carrot note, then softens into musky florals. Velvety Butternut is rich and warm, with a hint of spice from the patchouli. Scarlet Beetroot is surprisingly fresh and fruity, with the beetroot adding a subtle earthiness.

These colognes are not just purchases; they are experiences. They invite wearers to pause and appreciate the simple, often overlooked scents of the garden. Jo Loves has once again proven its ability to capture moments and memories in a bottle, making the familiar feel new and exciting. The collection is available now on the Jo Loves website and at select retailers, and is expected to sell out quickly given the popularity of limited editions.

Whether you are a devoted perfume collector or just looking for something unique to brighten your summer, the Veggies collection offers something for everyone. So why not indulge your sense of smell and bring a touch of the vegetable patch into your daily life? With these fragrances, you can carry the essence of the garden with you wherever you go, and perhaps even spark a conversation about the hidden beauty of vegetables





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Jo Loves Veggies Collection Summer Cologne Tomato Leaf Limited Edition

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