Joe Biden Memoir Reveals Emotional State During 2023 Ireland Visit

Excerpts from Joe Biden's new book detail his 2023 Ireland trip, reflecting on his political resilience and personal grief before his 2024 withdrawal from the race.

In extracts from his upcoming memoir titled Promise Me America, former US president Joe Biden reflects deeply on his 2023 State visit to Ireland and its profound personal significance. The book, scheduled for publication on November 17th, reveals that the trip left Biden with a renewed sense of purpose and a belief in his own electability. He stated that the experience restored his soul and revived his spirit during a critical period in his life. Biden explicitly noted that he left the country feeling confident enough to believe he could win an election there, a sentiment he carried back to the United States for his own political survival.

Political Confidence and Emotional Resilience

Biden described the journey as a necessary spiritual and emotional recharge before facing what he termed the fight of his political life. He wrote that he knew he was heading home to fight for his re-election, drawing a parallel between his confidence in an Irish election versus the unknown of his US reelection bid. The text highlights a moment of introspection where Biden assessed his standing and the challenges ahead. He acknowledged that while he felt he could be elected president in Ireland, he was about to discover if that same sentiment applied to the United States. This candid admission underscores the high stakes and personal toll of modern political campaigns.

Also read Ireland's Climate Commitment Tested as COP31 Opens Amidst LNG Controversy

The former president's reflections come in the context of his subsequent withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. Biden dropped out of the race for the White House the following year after a widely criticized debate performance against Donald Trump. Following his exit, he endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, who secured the Democratic nomination. Despite her efforts, Harris ultimately lost the general election to Trump in 2024. Biden's memoir provides a window into his mindset during the peak of his final term, capturing a leader who was grappling with the weight of history and the uncertainty of his political future.

Pastoral Connections and Personal Grief

Beyond political analysis, the memoir delves into deeply personal encounters that shaped Biden's emotional landscape during his time in Ireland. He recalled a poignant chance meeting with Fr Frank O'Grady at Knock Shrine. Fr O'Grady held a significant role in Biden's life as the US army chaplain at Walter Reed Medical Centre. He previously performed the last rites sacrament on Biden's son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden wrote that the sight of Fr O'Grady brought tears to his eyes, illustrating how the visit touched upon unresolved grief and deep personal loss. This encounter served as a powerful reminder of the human cost of service and the enduring impact of loss on a public figure.

Advertisement

Biden also shared positive memories of his address at St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina on April 14th, 2023. He described the crowd of 27,000 people as wildly enthusiastic, noting that the trip was emotionally resonant for him. The reception he received in Ballina stood in contrast to the turbulent political climate he was facing in Washington. These moments of connection with the Irish public offered a respite from the pressures of the Oval Office. They highlighted the strong cultural and familial ties that Biden has long maintained with his Irish heritage. The warmth of the reception provided a stark counterpoint to the cold realities of political opposition and electoral defeat.

Views on Brexit and International Relations

In another notable section, Biden discusses his long-standing concerns regarding Brexit and its geopolitical implications. Looking back on the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, in 2021, he articulated his anger and disapproval of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union. Biden argued that Brexit threatened to undermine the Good Friday Agreement of 1998. He emphasized that the agreement had done much good in bringing peace to Northern Ireland. As a proud Irish American, this potential destabilization was a matter of significant personal and political concern to him. He believed that populist leaders and opportunists had sold the British people out by backing the exit strategy.

Biden also criticized Brexit for its ultranationalist claims and for making promises that he felt could not possibly be kept. Despite his strong objections, he stated that he preferred to work out differences with UK officials in private. This diplomatic approach was particularly relevant given that former UK prime minister Boris Johnson hosted the G7 summit. Biden's decision to keep his critiques private during the summit reflected a commitment to maintaining diplomatic channels even in the face of ideological disagreement. His memoir suggests that while he held strong convictions, he prioritized stability and cooperation over public confrontation in international relations.

Family Legacy and Cultural Inspirations

The memoir also explores Biden's complex relationship with his family's legacy and his admiration for cultural icons. He reveals a deep admiration for the late Queen Elizabeth, despite being aware of his Irish American mother's historical anti-English sentiments. Biden noted that Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan. He described a natural rapport with the Queen that might have surprised his mother, whose Irish blood made it difficult to admire the British crown. Biden highlighted the Queen's steely strength and the glint of humor in her eye as traits that closely resembled those of his mother. This comparison served to bridge the gap between his public persona and his private familial identity.

Advertisement

Biden's connection to Irish culture extended to his appreciation for literature and poetry. He has often spoken about his admiration for Irish literary figures, including the works of Seamus Heaney. In his 2020 inaugural address, he drew inspiration from James Joyce, sharing words attributed to the author about Dublin being written on his heart. Biden adapted this sentiment to honor Delaware, stating that Delaware would forever be written on his heart due to the people's support. This literary allusion underscored his respect for his heritage and his ability to weave personal history into his presidential duties. It demonstrated how deeply his Irish roots influenced his worldview and his approach to leadership, blending personal narrative with public service in a unique and enduring manner.