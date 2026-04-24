Joe Duffy Confirms Retirement from Radio, Pursues Writing and Painting

Legendary broadcaster Joe Duffy states he won't return to radio despite remaining a dedicated listener, and details his new creative pursuits including writing a crime novel and his passion for painting. He also advocates for regular hearing checks.

Joe Duffy , the renowned Irish broadcaster, has affirmed his permanent retirement from radio despite continuing to enjoy the medium as a listener. After a remarkable 37-year career with RTÉ , including 27 years hosting the popular Liveline program, Duffy stepped down last summer.

He emphasizes a desire to allow new talent to emerge, echoing a sentiment shared by the late Gay Byrne about the importance of passing opportunities down to the next generation. Duffy is enthusiastic about the current landscape of Irish radio, praising presenters like Claire Byrne, David McCullagh, Dave Moore, and Oliver Callan. Beyond radio, Duffy is actively pursuing creative endeavors.

He is currently working on a crime novel inspired by stories he encountered during his time on Liveline, particularly those related to the economic crash and themes of revenge. He describes the writing process as challenging but rewarding.

Additionally, Duffy has long been a passionate painter, using it as a stress reliever during his years at Liveline. His work has even been recognized in national art competitions, with a portrait of him displayed in both the National Gallery in Dublin and the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork. He believes anyone can enjoy painting and values the creative outlet it provides. Duffy has recently partnered with Specsavers to promote the importance of regular hearing checks.

He admits to neglecting his own hearing health during his broadcasting career, having only undergone two checks in 37 years – fewer than the number of NCT (vehicle safety inspection) tests he’s had. He advocates for hearing tests to be as commonplace as eye tests, emphasizing the benefits of establishing a baseline for one’s hearing and addressing any potential issues proactively.

He also previously suggested to RTÉ that offering hearing checks as a workplace perk would be a valuable and caring initiative. Duffy remains diligent about his overall health, getting blood tests every six months, but acknowledges the significant gap in his hearing health monitoring





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Joe Duffy Liveline RTÉ Radio Retirement Writing Painting Hearing Health Specsavers Irish Broadcasters

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