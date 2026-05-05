Joe Duffy on Retirement, Changes in Ireland, and the New Liveline Theme Tune

Joe Duffy reflects on his 37 years at RTÉ Radio 1, his retirement from Liveline, the positive changes he's observed in Ireland, and his thoughts on the show's continuation with Kieran Cuddihy, including his disappointment over the theme tune change.

For 27 years, at 1:45 every weekday, the nation tuned in their droves to talk to Joe Duffy on Liveline . No story was too big or small for the legendary broadcaster, who said he used the radio show to amplify those without a voice or power.

After a total of 37 years spent working at RTÉ Radio 1, the country was shocked when Joe made the call to hang up his mic last summer. But, as the Dubliner says himself, “life goes on and Lifeline will be there for many, many years to come”.

Nearly ten months on, Joe has adapted to retirement well, and here he tells RSVP about what he has been up to since signing off the airwaves, the hobbies and interests that keep his creative spark alive, why he has no interest in returning to radio and the positive changes he has seen in Ireland over the last few decades. Plus, he makes his feelings about the new Liveline theme tune very clear, shares the stories that have made the biggest impact on his life and reveals the public interactions which have brought him “right back down to earth”.

Joe, how is retirement treating you? What have you been up to? Good. I’ve been travelling around the country a good bit.

In my first ten years at RTÉ I was working for The Gay Byrne Show, doing a report every day from different parts of the country, but the world as well, I remember going to Australia and China. I was around the country for ten years and then I did Liveline for 27 years, where I was shackled to a desk. Liveline is a phone-in show, so you don’t really leave the studio, and I missed that.

I’ve been to Donegal, Kerry, Westmeath, Cork, Wexford, and it’s just great. There are so many more positive changes around the country. I especially love the new schools and the new primary care and healthcare centres. I really love the new theatres and public spaces too.

The country has changed so dramatically since I started Liveline, and positively as well. It took my fresh pair of eyes to realise that. You hosted Liveline for 27 years and heard so many fascinating stories. Does that curiosity in human interest and the world around you ever leave you?

No, and I seriously hope it doesn’t. I always say tomorrow is a new day, you’ll learn something new, you’ll hear new music, you might pick up a new book or magazine and you’ll learn something from it. When I was in fifth class, my beloved teacher Mr. Long said I was the most curious boy he knew. I was delighted!

With the world we live in now with the Internet, Google, ChatGPT and all the different devices, people ask me if X, Instagram or TikTok will take away from radio. It won’t. Not in the slightest. It’s adding to it.

We’re a communicative species, we love talking. If we didn’t have to sleep we’d talk to each other 24 hours a day. I think the world is getting more exciting. Is daily radio still part of your life?

Oh yes, I don’t listen, I monitor. I’ve Alexa all over the house and I can flick from station to station within two seconds. I’ve a fair idea, because I know so many people in radio, of who is producing whichever programme that day, because of the content. I always used to tell the Liveline team to remember that we were on at 1:45, which is an odd time.

At that stage people have heard Morning Ireland, Newstalk, their local station or whatever and at 1:45 they want something different – different voices, stories and angles. That’s always what we tried to do with Liveline – no politicians, no experts so to speak, no one pushing one particular voice. Just people who otherwise wouldn’t have a voice and wouldn’t have the power. Have you been listening to Kieran Cuddihy?

How do you think he and the show in general are doing since you left? Yeah, absolutely. Kieran is settling in really nicely. It is obviously no bother to him.

I was upset that they changed the theme tune, Over the Moors by Stockton’s Wing. That goes back to the days of when the late Marian Finucane hosted it. Liveline is over 40 years old and given that it’s on at an odd time at 1:45, when no other radio programme starts at that time, you need a really identifiable theme tune so when you hear it in the distance you know Liveline has come on.

The band got a few bob from the royalties. Any time I’d meet singer Mike Hanrahan, he’d say to me, “Thanks very much, the royalties from Liveline got us to Lanzarote this year, we’re thinking of Benidorm next year”. I liked the idea of that. But anyway, life moves on.

I’m told that they have composed a new theme tune, performed by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, which will be lovely. Liveline will be there for many, many years, because we just love talking. Do people in public still approach you to “Talk to Joe”? Yes.

About three different people have come up to me and said, “How are you Joe, I was on your programme once, do you remember me? ” And I said to them, “You know I can’t see you? Tell me what you phoned in about and I’ll see if I can remember” . But you’re very quickly brought down to earth to





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Joe Duffy Liveline RTÉ Radio 1 Retirement Ireland Kieran Cuddihy Radio Theme Tune

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