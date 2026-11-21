Ireland lock Joe McCarthy delivered a masterclass against South Africa, outperforming veteran Eben Etzebeth to secure a key victory at Aviva Stadium.

Joe McCarthy dominated the second-row battle against South Africa as Ireland secured a crucial victory at the Aviva Stadium. The 25-year-old lock delivered a standout performance that silenced critics and earned high praise from Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. McCarthy's physicality and technical skill were on full display throughout the eight-minute match against the defending world champions.

McCarthy Dominates Set-Piece Battles

McCarthy lined up opposite arguably the best tighthead lock in history, South Africa's Eben Etzebeth. While Etzebeth holds 148 caps, McCarthy controlled the engagement on Saturday. Manager Andy Farrell noted that McCarthy looks up to Etzebeth and used the matchup as motivation. Farrell described McCarthy's display as outstanding, highlighting his self-imposed pressure to become the best.

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McCarthy's dominance was evident in the breakdown from the early stages. Sam Prendergast executed an excellent contestable restart, and Ryan Baird competed effectively. This contest forced Pieter-Steph du Toit to spill the ball backwards. McCarthy immediately won the loose ball, initiating a series of dominant scrums that set the tone for Ireland. He won multiple scraps on the ground, disrupting South African momentum repeatedly.

Physical dominance continued through McCarthy's ball-carrying ability. He executed a powerful pick-and-carry that broke tackle attempts from both Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth. This specific carry generated significant momentum for Ireland. McCarthy played sixty minutes before being substituted for James Ryan. He completed six carries in total, providing critical forward drive.

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Defensive Brilliance and Turnover Wins

McCarthy was among the busiest defenders for Ireland during the fixture. He recorded fourteen tackles, a figure second only to the seventeen made by Ryan Baird. Baird played the full game, but McCarthy's defensive output in sixty minutes was highly impressive. His work rate around the pitch was essential to Ireland's structural integrity.

Beyond tackling, McCarthy contributed two crucial breakdown turnovers. Although not primarily known as a jackal threat, his ability to chip in with poaches has been a valuable asset for both Leinster and Ireland. These turnovers shifted possession and created scoring opportunities. His defensive positioning allowed Ireland to win critical penalties in tight moments.

The first major turnover occurred in the eighteenth minute. Rónan Kelleher made an excellent tackle to chop down Springboks captain Siya Kolisi behind the lineout. McCarthy rushed from the set-piece to win the race to the breakdown. Wilco Louw attempted to roll McCarthy, but the penalty was already secured. This turnover allowed Ireland to kick into the left corner, leading to Rob Baloucoune's second try.

Critical Scrum Penalty Defines Match

McCarthy's influence extended to the set-piece despite some scrum penalties. Ireland's scrum conceded four penalties, including the scrum try awarded to Morné van den Berg. However, the scrum penalty won in the twenty-seventh minute proved to be the moment of the game. McCarthy scrummages in behind tadh Furlong on the right-hand side. His power in the tighthead lock position was clearly vital.

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The second half saw McCarthy maintain his high intensity. He recorded another important breakdown turnover later in the contest. Prior to this, he applied significant linespeed to pressure the Springboks. This pressure caused Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to tip an inaccurate pass between Kurt-Lee Arendse's legs. Although Arendse beat McCarthy to the ball, McCarthy targeted it from the ground. Lood de Jager and Damian de Allende arrived but could not remove McCarthy from his grip. Ireland was awarded the penalty, and Sam Prendergast kicked to extend the lead to 20-10.

Lineout Success and Final Verdict

Set-piece statistics favored Ireland in the lineout. The Irish lineout operated at a ninety percent success rate. McCarthy was utilized in his usual lifting role. While there were no major lineout steals, Ireland applied enough pressure to spoil several Springboks platforms. This consistency in the air protected Ireland's defensive line effectively.

McCarthy was also central to a vital maul stop five meters from the tryline in the first half. He worked with Tadhg Beirne to instantly remove back lifter Cameron Hanekom. Ireland tied up the ball as it grounded, earning a turnover. This action relieved immense pressure close to the Irish line. McCarthy played an instrumental role in Ireland's victory, proving he can compete with the world's best locks.