Joe McCarthy Ready to Maul Against Sale's Physicality

Leinster's Joe McCarthy is relishing the challenge of facing Sale's formidable mauling ability in the upcoming match. McCarthy's passion for the maul, honed through years of training, is a key component of his game. This article details McCarthy's preparation, including insights into his technique and the role of counter-scrum machines in refining his skills.

The prospect of facing a Sale side renowned for their physicality and proficiency in maul work is a thrilling proposition for Joe McCarthy. These aspects of the game are what ignite McCarthy's passion, fueling his performance on the pitch. Sale demonstrated their prowess in the recent Champions Cup round of 16, securing the only away win, with two tries originating from lineout mauls.

The Sharks are likely to employ a similar strategy against Leinster on Saturday, and McCarthy is poised to play a crucial role in disrupting their plans. He views both attack and defense in the maul as an arena to showcase his expertise. McCarthy's love for the maul traces back to his formative years training with Seamus Toomey at Blackrock College. He recalls the intensive training sessions focused on mauling, particularly the sessions where they would invite older, stronger players to simulate the challenges they would face in matches. This early exposure gave him a distinct advantage when he later joined the Ireland U20s and the Leinster Academy. He enjoys all aspects of mauling, from the attacking phase to the defensive challenges. \McCarthy is now a master of the craft, sharing insights into his approach. He aims to strike the maul with precision, akin to a well-executed tackle. He observes the opponents' movements, focusing on the moment their toes hit the ground to disrupt their stability. His strategy varies depending on the situation, sometimes opting to go low and tight like a bullet or going over the top to gain possession of the ball. Toomey, now an IRFU Performance Pathway Scrum Coach, has introduced counter-scrum machines across the provinces and at the IRFU's HPC in Abbotstown. These machines, common in South Africa, allow players to refine their scrummaging technique individually. McCarthy emphasizes the benefits of the machines, highlighting the importance of core balance and hitting the machine at the perfect angle to move it. He incorporates the counter-scrum work into his weekly routine, often performing a few sessions on intensive training days or before scrum sessions. \McBryde, Leinster's scrum coach, has also lauded the impact of the machines, noting that RG Snyman recommended their investment. The machines encourage players to concentrate on their individual technique, fostering improvement. McCarthy explains, that the scrum machines help in improving his core strength, and maintaining the right posture. He stresses the need to hit the machine at the right spot to initiate movement, promoting core stability. McBryde underscores the value of the counter-scrum machines in refining individual profiles, helping players like McCarthy to hone their skills and contribute effectively to the team’s performance. These machines have helped Leinster improve its shape and technique. Overall, this specific training program helps Leinster be in top form, and has enabled McCarthy to be in his best form, thus boosting his confidence in the pitch. McCarthy is looking forward to the challenge that Sale presents and is confident that the team’s preparation will provide the perfect framework to succeed





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