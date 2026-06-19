Joe & the Juice Opens First Irish Outlet in Dublin to Long Queues and High Hopes

The popular Danish cafe chain Joe & the Juice opened its first Irish outlet on Dawson Street, drawing long queues of eager customers. The chain plans to open four to five more stores in Ireland this year and expand nationwide by 2026, offering a menu of juices, smoothies, and sandwiches.

On a sunny Tuesday morning, Dublin 's Dawson Street was buzzing with excitement as the city welcomed the first Irish outlet of the popular Danish cafe chain, Joe & the Juice.

The queue snaked around the block, with eager customers waiting up to 45 minutes to get their hands on signature smoothies, juices, and sandwiches. Among the early birds were Pernille and Asta Nonved, a mother-daughter duo from Denmark who stumbled upon the opening by chance.

'I just wanted a smoothie and I know I can get a good smoothie from Joe & the Juice, so of course I wanted to go to Joe & the Juice. It's always the same everywhere,' said Pernille, who was surprised by the long queue.

'Yeah, why are there so many people here? Then Asta said that they must be opening today.

' The Danish chain, which boasts over 500 locations worldwide, is renowned for its healthy offerings, including juices, smoothies, matcha, and salads. The prices are typical for a premium cafe: sandwiches start at €8.75, an americano costs €3.80, and smoothies and juices range from €7 to €8. Friends Klaudia Dudek, Nino Tsereteli, and Marwa Ismael traveled from the Blanchardstown-Lucan area to be among the first in line.

'This has been a long time coming,' said Nino, noting the chain's numerous locations in the UK. Klaudia was particularly eager to try the best-selling Tunacado sandwich, which features tuna, avocado, cress, and tomatoes. Marwa, who had tried Joe & the Juice abroad, was holding a passion fruit juice and said, 'I have been craving one of these for so long.

' Emily Carroll and Rebecca Tyrrell also made the trip from Templologue for the opening, having tried the chain in Liverpool. 'It was really, really nice,' Emily recalled. Ben Sturley, who works in marketing with Joe & the Juice, revealed that the Dawson Street location is just the beginning of the company's expansion in Ireland.

'Dublin is just the start for Ireland. It's our launch pad. We have four to five more stores planned for this year hopefully,' he said, adding that the company aims to open several more shops across the country by the end of 2026. The opening has generated significant buzz on social media, with many posting photos of their purchases.

The chain's arrival in Dublin is seen as a testament to the city's growing appetite for international food concepts. As the queue slowly moved forward, the atmosphere was festive, with customers chatting excitedly and snapping pictures. For many, it was a taste of something familiar from their travels abroad, now available right in the heart of Dublin.

The success of the opening suggests that Joe & the Juice is well-positioned to become a staple in the Irish cafe scene, offering a vibrant alternative to the traditional coffee shops that dominate the landscape





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