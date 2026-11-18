Former FAI chief executive John Delaney has secured an order for AIG to pay legal costs from his 2019 Oireachtas appearance and subsequent Corporate Enforcement Authority battle, capping contributions and excluding media fees.

Former Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney has obtained a High Court order compelling AIG Europe to cover significant legal expenses arising from his controversial 2019 testimony and subsequent regulatory battles. The ruling enforces an arbitration decision that resolves a dispute over indemnity and cost allocation between Delaney and his insurer.

President of the High Court Judge David Barniville issued the order on Wednesday morning to enforce an arbitration award made in January 2025. This legal victory follows a prolonged series of proceedings that included a High Court process and a failed appeal to the Supreme Court in 2024, which had declined to hear Delaney's challenge regarding the Corporate Enforcement Authority's access to his emails.

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Resolution of AIG Indemnity Dispute

The core of the recent High Court proceedings involved Delaney's solicitor Aidan Eames seeking to finalize the financial settlement with AIG Europe under a director's insurance policy. The policy provided coverage for various legal fora, including the Oireachtas hearing and the conflict with state regulators over email access. Eames testified that while a bill of costs was submitted, the two parties could not agree on the specific amount AIG would pay, necessitating the current court ruling.

AIG agreed to pay costs related to Delaney's appearance before the Oireachtas committee in April 2019 and his legal case with the Corporate Enforcement Authority. The insurer's agreement came after an arbitration process determined that the costs were covered under the indemnity provisions. This settlement resolves the immediate financial liability for Delaney regarding these specific legal events, which had previously been subject to intense public and legal scrutiny.

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Financial Capping and Court Adjudication

The arbitration award, delivered by Colm Ó hOisín, introduced specific financial constraints on the reimbursement of legal fees. Delaney's legal costs are to be capped per the AIG panel rates for solicitors, limiting the total recoverable amount. Furthermore, the award explicitly states that Delaney's Oireachtas legal costs do not include media monitoring costs, a detail that may significantly impact the final sum paid by the insurer.

Delaney is also required to make a contribution of €50,000, inclusive of VAT, to his own arbitration costs. The High Court heard from Paul McGarry, barrister for Delaney, who confirmed that both sides consented to the orders sought. Consequently, Judge Barniville declared the arbitration award binding on Delaney and AIG, making no order as to the legal costs of the motion itself, effectively closing this specific chapter of the litigation.

Implications for Corporate Governance and FAI

The resolution of the Delaney and AIG dispute occurs against the backdrop of the broader Football Association of Ireland financial scandal that led to Delaney's departure in 2019. The association was forced to pay a €3.6 million settlement to Revenue to address tax liabilities and fines from undeclared payments made up to that year. The legal costs for both the Corporate Enforcement Authority and Delaney over the failed attempts to block gardaí from accessing FAI emails were estimated to exceed €2 million, highlighting the high financial stakes of the case.

Despite the legal resolution, the Corporate Enforcement Authority's investigation into Delaney has faced internal challenges. Disputes within the white-collar crime agency led to the departure of most of the original FAI investigation team, hampering the progress of inquiries. Delaney has been based in the UK since leaving the FAI, where he operates a consultancy business, while the regulatory fallout from the scandal continues to affect the governing body's administrative and financial standing.