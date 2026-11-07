John Kelly Obituary: Bloody Sunday Campaigner Dies at 75

John Kelly, lifelong Bloody Sunday campaigner and brother of victim Michael Kelly, has died at age 75. Tributes hail his role in securing the Saville Inquiry and government apology.

John Kelly, a central figure in the decades-long campaign for justice regarding the Bloody Sunday massacre in Derry, died on Saturday morning following a prolonged illness. He was 75 years old. Tributes from political leaders and fellow activists have poured in, honoring his unwavering dedication to exposing the truth behind the 1972 killings.

Direct Answer to Legacy of John Kelly

John Kelly was a toolmaker and lifelong activist whose personal tragedy on January 30, 1972, transformed him into one of the most respected voices for truth and accountability in Northern Ireland. His leadership and personal suffering were instrumental in maintaining pressure on the British government, ultimately contributing to the public inquiry and historic apology that vindicated the victims of the massacre.

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Core Details of John Kelly Tragedy

On January 30, 1972, members of the British Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside area of Derry. Thirteen people were shot dead during the incident, which is widely regarded as one of the darkest days of the Troubles. Another man shot by paratroopers died four months later, bringing the total fatalities to fourteen. John Kelly was present at the march that day and witnessed the violence firsthand. He later described how he narrowly avoided being shot himself during the chaotic events.

The most harrowing aspect of Kelly's experience on Bloody Sunday involved his younger brother, Michael. Born in Creggan in 1949, John was the son of Kathleen and John Kelly and grew up in a large family that eventually included twelve children. His brother Michael, who was just 17 years old, was the youngest of the men and boys murdered that day. This was the first civil rights march Michael had ever attended. Their mother, concerned for her son's safety, had called out to him shortly before he was killed. John carried the body of his own brother to an ambulance and accompanied it to the hospital, where Michael was declared dead. This personal loss fueled a lifetime of advocacy for truth.

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Stakeholder Positions and Official Tributes

Tony Doherty, chairman of the Bloody Sunday Trust, issued a heartfelt statement regarding the passing of his colleague. Doherty described Kelly as a great friend who was always at the forefront of the fight for justice. He noted that Kelly was always willing to share his experiences and offer good advice and support to other families struggling with their own losses. Doherty emphasized that Kelly's contributions extended beyond his own family, offering compassion to many others in similar situations.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also paid tribute, describing Kelly as a remarkable man whose courage and determination earned him respect across Ireland and beyond. She highlighted his role as a powerful voice for the Bloody Sunday families and his refusal to allow the truth to be buried. McDonald credited his campaigning as instrumental in securing the public inquiry, the vindication of the victims, and the historic apology from the British government. She stated that these were hard-won victories achieved through decades of perseverance in the face of injustice.

Real-World Impact and Scheduled Memorial Events

John Kelly's professional life reflected his commitment to preserving the history of the Troubles. He worked as a toolmaker and also held positions at the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Museum of Free Derry. His efforts were formally recognized in 2024 when he received a civic reception following his retirement from the Bloody Sunday Trust. This recognition underscored the respect he commanded in both political and civic circles.

The immediate impact of his death is felt deeply by his surviving family members. Kelly was married to the late Margaret for 52 years. Together, they had six sons named John, Michael, Emmet, Mark, Niall, and Martin. He is also survived by his sisters and a brother. Tributes have extended to his children, grandchildren, and extended family, acknowledging the personal void left by his passing.

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Arrangements for his final farewell are already underway. A funeral Mass has been scheduled for Monday morning, according to an online death notice. This event will serve as a final gathering for those who wish to pay their respects to a man who dedicated his life to ensuring that the victims of Bloody Sunday were never forgotten. His legacy remains a cornerstone of the push for peace and justice in Northern Ireland.