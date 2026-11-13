John McGinn Double Sinks North Macedonia for Scotland Victory

John McGinn scored twice as Scotland defeated North Macedonia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League, securing head coach Sebastien Pocognoli's first home win.

John McGinn scored two goals to lead Scotland to a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League on Friday. This matchday five result marked head coach Sebastien Pocognoli's first home win as Scotland manager. The triumph came at Barclays Hampden, where the Scots needed a positive result to keep their promotion hopes alive.

McGinn Goals Define Scotland Victory

The match was decided by McGinn's clinical finishing in the second half. The Aston Villa midfielder opened the scoring in the 54th minute after breaking down the North Macedonia defense. Although Elmin Rastoder equalized for the visitors just three minutes later, McGinn restored Scotland's lead by converting a penalty in the 73rd minute. This performance brought his international goal tally to 24, tying him with Hughie Gallacher for third place on Scotland's all-time scoring list.

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Pocognoli Secures First Home Win

Head coach Sebastien Pocognoli secured his first victory at the helm on home soil. The win moved Scotland to seven points from five fixtures, placing them one point behind second-placed Slovenia. Slovenia had drawn 0-0 against Switzerland, who won their group. Scotland now faces a difficult path to the runners-up spot, which offers a promotion play-off and better seeding for the 2028 European Championship qualifiers.

Key Records and Defensive Lineup Changes

Captain Andy Robertson equaled Sir Kenny Dalglish's record of 102 caps. He will break the record when Scotland plays Switzerland away on Monday. Pocognoli made significant changes to his defensive lineup for this match. Stoke's Luke Graham started for the first time, joined by Ryan Porteous and Kieran Tierney. Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay returned to the squad following a heart issue, while Torino striker Che Adams also started after missing the previous camp.

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Early Game Struggles and Tactical Shifts

Scotland struggled to create clear chances in the first half. North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski denied the Scots three times before halftime. Billy Gilmour missed an open goal from eight yards, and McTominay's attempts, including a bicycle kick attempt, went wide. Dimitrievski made crucial saves to keep the score level, including a reaction stop from Adams' deflected header. North Macedonia's attacks were limited, with captain Enis Bardhi shooting into the side netting just before the break.

Broader Group D1 Results and Implications

Elsewhere in Group B1, Germany defeated Serbia 3-1 in Belgrade to set up a crucial clash with the Netherlands. Florian Wirtz, Brajan Gruda, and an own goal by Serbia's Srdan Babic scored for Germany. Babic scored a consolation goal before Serbia finished with nine men after late red cards. Meanwhile, the Netherlands defeated Greece 7-0 in Amsterdam. Germany, under coach Jurgen Klopp, now has two wins, two draws, and one loss in five games. Serbia is guaranteed to finish last in the group after a fifth consecutive loss.