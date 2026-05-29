John McGuirk Resigns from Gript Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations and Internal Strife

The founding editor of Irish right-wing media outlet Gript resigns following accusations of sexual harassment and conflict of interest, as internal disputes over editorial direction and finances come to light.

John McGuirk, the founding editor of Gript , has resigned from the organization amid deepening acrimony with the website's co-owner and allegations of sexual harassment and conflict of interest.

Gript, often described as Ireland's answer to Fox News, has carved out a niche since its launch in 2019 by focusing on hot-topic issues such as immigration and crime involving immigrants. By viral videos of protests over International Protection Accommodation Services centers and press conferences where government ministers struggle with awkward questions, Gript tapped into frustration among those who believe mainstream media ignores public discontent.

According to a 2025 report by media regulator Coimisiún Na Meán, Gript was accessed by 5 percent of Irish adults on a weekly basis. The resignation came after a series of allegations against McGuirk. In late March, he was suspended by Gript after being accused of a 'conflict of interests' by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with a person he manages, an allegation he denied.

Separately, a female staff member alleged that McGuirk sexually harassed her on a work trip to the Battle of Ideas event in London in October 2024. According to a video McGuirk published, the woman claimed he 'started stroking her thigh' and moved his hand 'towards her pelvic area' while seated at a public event. She also alleged that the next day he held her hand in an interlocking grip that made her uncomfortable.

McGuirk later texted an apology if he had overstepped boundaries. In his video, McGuirk dismissed the harassment allegation as 'nonsensical', citing independent witness statements that he says contradict the claim. Gript's planned internal investigation into the allegations will now halt as McGuirk has resigned. He launched a new podcast with Sarah Ryan last week and joined the roster of writers for Statement, a conservative website based in Slovakia.

Internal tensions at Gript predated the allegations. Emails from February show McGuirk faced pressure from co-owner Niamh Uí Bhriain to cut payments to prominent columnists like Kevin Myers and Cormac Lucey after monthly income dropped to €47,500 and reserves were depleted. Uí Bhriain and her sister Una Nic Mhathuna reportedly hold ultimate editorial sway, and McGuirk complained that Nic Mhathuna bullied him over his stance on Israel.

In December, Nic Mhathuna reposted an alleged anti-Semitic X post calling McGuirk 'Rabbi John McGuirkstein'. Gript's subscription model charges €10 to €50 per month. The company's financial accounts for 2024 show €3,232 cash in bank but an overall deficit of €5,611. A source familiar with the company said annual income is approaching €600,000 with about 4,500 subscribers.

The acrimony between McGuirk and Gript highlights the volatile nature of the right-wing media landscape in Ireland, as Gript continues to grow its audience while grappling with internal strife and questions about its editorial independence





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