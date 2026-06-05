John O'Neill Appointed Permanent Manager of Celtic After Successful Interim Spell

Celtic has appointed John O'Neill as its permanent manager on a one-year contract with an option for a second year. O'Neill, 74, led the team to a domestic double during his interim period. The decision follows a failed attempt to hire former player Robbie Keane, which was opposed by fans due to his past managerial role in Israel.

The club has confirmed that manager John O'Neill will remain in his position after agreeing to a one-year contract with an option for a second year.

The 74-year-old Northern Irishman had been serving on an interim basis since last October, following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers. O'Neill successfully guided Celtic to a domestic double, securing both the league title and the Scottish Cup, the latter achieved with a victory over Dunfermline. This appointment comes despite earlier speculation that former player Robbie Keane was the preferred choice for the job.

Keane held talks with principal shareholder Dermot Desmond earlier in the week, but a significant portion of the Celtic support voiced strong opposition to his potential appointment. The criticism centered on Keane's previous managerial stint in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv, a period that many fans found contentious. Keane subsequently moved to Hungary to manage Ferencvaros, from which he resigned at the end of May.

O'Neill took time after the Scottish Cup final to consider his future, but it was widely anticipated that he would desire a longer-term role. This new agreement marks a remarkable full-circle moment for both O'Neill and Desmond. It was Desmond, the major shareholder, who first persuaded O'Neill to leave Leicester City and join Celtic 26 years ago. That initial tenure from 2000 to 2005 is remembered as a golden era.

Under O'Neill, Celtic won three Scottish Premier League titles, three Scottish Cups, and two Scottish League Cups. Perhaps most memorably, he led the team to the 2003 UEFA Cup final, where they were defeated by José Mourinho's FC Porto. O'Neill's return last season followed a brief and disastrous tenure by his successor, Wilfried Nancy.

The French manager's time in charge lasted only eight games before he was dismissed, creating an opening for O'Neill's interim return, which resulted in successfully defending the Premiership title and completing the domestic double. The decision to appoint O'Neill permanently provides continuity and stability for the club as they look to build on this season's success and compete in European competitions once more.

For the supporters, it is a recognition of a manager whose history with the club is deeply intertwined with its recent identity and achievements





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Celtic John O'neill Robbie Keane Dermot Desmond Scottish Football Manager Appointment

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