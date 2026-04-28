John Stones to Depart Manchester City After Decade of Success

Manchester City confirms John Stones will leave the club at the end of his contract, bringing an end to a ten-year spell that saw him win 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

John Stones is set to embark on a new chapter in his career, concluding his distinguished ten-year tenure with Manchester City at the close of the current season.

The club officially announced the departure of the 31-year-old defender on Tuesday, confirming that he will leave the Etihad Stadium upon the expiration of his contract. This marks the end of an era for Stones, who arrived at City in 2016 as one of Pep Guardiola’s initial signings and quickly established himself as a pivotal figure in the team’s success.

Throughout his time in Manchester, Stones has amassed nearly 300 appearances, playing a crucial role in securing an impressive haul of 19 major trophies. These accolades include six Premier League titles, a testament to his consistent performance and contribution to City’s dominance in English football, and the coveted 2023 Champions League trophy, representing the pinnacle of club achievement.

However, the current season has presented challenges for Stones, with injuries limiting his playing time to just 16 appearances. Despite this setback, his impact on the squad remains undeniable, and his departure signifies the loss of a seasoned and versatile defender. He follows Bernardo Silva in announcing his intention to leave, marking a period of transition for the Manchester City squad. In a heartfelt video message released by the club, Stones expressed profound gratitude for his decade at the Etihad.

He reflected on his personal and professional growth, stating, “It’s been my home for the past 10 years, and it will be my home for the rest of my life. ” He poignantly described his journey, transitioning from a young player to a mature man, a husband, and a father, all while realizing his ambitions on the pitch.

Stones emphasized the fulfillment he experienced, achieving everything he set out to accomplish and forging deep connections with the club and its supporters. He admitted that he never envisioned such success and the overwhelming affection he received during his time with City, stating that every dream he held had been surpassed. Before joining Manchester City, Stones honed his skills at Barnsley, his boyhood club, before making a move to Everton in 2013.

It was his impressive performances at Goodison Park that caught the attention of City, prompting them to invest approximately £50 million (€57.7 million) in his acquisition – a substantial sum that made him the second-most expensive defender at the time. His arrival at City signaled a commitment to building a world-class defense, and he quickly proved his worth.

Representing England on 87 occasions, Stones has also been a consistent presence in the national team, further solidifying his reputation as a top-tier defender. While his future destination remains undisclosed, his departure from Manchester City marks the end of a highly successful and memorable chapter in his career. The club and its fans will undoubtedly cherish the memories of his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.

His legacy at the Etihad will be one of dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence, leaving a lasting impact on the club’s history





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