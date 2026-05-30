Jonas Vingegaard Secures Victory in 20th Stage of Giro d'Italia

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard secured a decisive victory in the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia, cementing his position as the overall leader with a five-minute and 22-second lead over Felix Gall.

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard secured a decisive victory in the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia, cementing his position as the overall leader with a five-minute and 22-second lead over Felix Gall .

Vingegaard launched a surprise attack during the final climb to Piancavallo, overtaking the breakaway group and leaving Gall to chase him down. The 29-year-old Danish rider has now won five stages in the Giro d'Italia and is on the verge of securing his fourth Grand Tour title. Sunday's final stage in Rome will be a victory parade for Vingegaard, with the general classification no longer in contention.

Vingegaard expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating that the team's plan was to go all in for the stage and secure a solid lead going into the final day. The victory marks a significant milestone for Vingegaard, who has led the overall leader's pink jersey since stage 14. The stage also saw Italian rider Giulio Ciccone consolidate his lead in the mountains classification, securing the blue jersey for the second time.

The final stage of the Giro d'Italia will feature a victory parade for Vingegaard, with the general classification no longer in contention. The stage will see the riders complete a 15.3km circuit in the city of Rome, with the finish line located at the Colosseum. The stage is expected to be a low-key affair, with Vingegaard's victory already secured.

The Giro d'Italia has been marked by several incidents, including a crash involving Fredrik Dversnes and Tobias Bayer, who continued to ride despite being injured. The stage also saw Norwegian rider Dversnes bleeding down his left leg, but he managed to complete the stage. The Giro d'Italia has been a closely contested event, with several riders vying for the top spot.

Vingegaard's victory has solidified his position as the overall leader, and he is now on the verge of securing his fourth Grand Tour title. The stage has also seen Italian rider Giulio Ciccone consolidate his lead in the mountains classification, securing the blue jersey for the second time. The final stage of the Giro d'Italia will feature a victory parade for Vingegaard, with the general classification no longer in contention.

The stage will see the riders complete a 15.3km circuit in the city of Rome, with the finish line located at the Colosseum. The stage is expected to be a low-key affair, with Vingegaard's victory already secured





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jonas Vingegaard Giro D'italia Felix Gall Grand Tour Title Giulio Ciccone

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Astera Labs co-founders take home big prize at World EOY Awards2025 Irish EOY winner Edward McCloskey represented Ireland at the global stage

Read more »

Bohemians move back into second with comfortable win at SligoDouglas James-Taylor, Colm Whelan and Connor Parsons scored in a 3-1 victory.

Read more »

Vingegaard nears Giro triumph as teammate Kuss takes stage 19The pre-race favourite has one more stage to get through to ensure his triumph in the Italian Grand Tour.

Read more »

Jonas Vingegaard Set to Win Giro d'ItaliaJonas Vingegaard is poised to win the Giro d'Italia after dominating the penultimate stage, setting up a potential Grand Tour double.

Read more »