Jonathan Anderson's Dior Cruise Show: A Cinematic Celebration of Glamour and Nostalgia

Jonathan Anderson, a couturier known for his work on and off screen, debuted his Cruise Collection for Dior at the Cannes Film Festival, fusing high fashion with Californian culture and film noir references. The collection was inspired by his love for cinema and included a screenplay with scene directions, a teaser film, and a collaboration with Ukrainian partners Tanya and Zhenia Posternak.

Is it a coincidence that Jonathan Anderson debuted his Cruise Collection for Dior at the same time as Cannes Film Festival ? Obsessed with all things cinematic from a young age – Anderson wanted to be an actor before switching course to fashion – he chose a week when the world is already entranced by red carpet fashion and glitzy after parties.

His debut Dior Cruise Show underscored the enduring glamour of the film industry and played on Old Hollywood mythology in a collection all about finding joy in clothes. Key references were the Californian poppy worn as huge corsages, Marlene Dietrich’s Dior Accacias jacket and film noir. Each guest had received a keyring for a vintage Cadillac as an invite that echoed the teaser film dropped prior to the show.

Starring directed by Ukrainian partners Tanya and Zhenia Posternak, it recalled the visual style of Alfred Hitchcock as she seemed to channel Grace Kelly speeding along the Cote d’Azur in a Sunbeam Alpine in Many of the celebrity guests stayed at the storied Chateau Marmont where they reportedly found further gifts including a Blu-ray of when they saw the setting was LACMA? During the film, scenes featuring its iconic Urban Light installation, referencing the street lamps from the 1920s and 1930s added to the romantic nostalgia.

Anderson’s choice of setting fused high fashion with Californian culture and also was bang up to day. The Museum includes new David Geffen Galleries, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Swiss architect Peter Zumthor. Also timely, Dior recently opened its new flagship on Rodeo Drive, with chef Dominique Crenn’s acclaimed restaurant Monsieur Dior upstairs.

“A model appears on the runway in a buttercup-yellow dress” begins the show notes – actually a screenplay with scene directions, soundtrack cues and references to. He was the go-to couturier on and off screen for a coterie of actresses, from Marilyn Monroe to Ingrid Bergman, Elizabeth Taylor and Grace Kelly. He received an Oscar nomination in 1955 for his work on starring Marlene Dietrich who famously declared, “No Dior, No Dietrich!

” Last season, Anderson embroidered this quote onto a sweater. He also designed film costumes for Luca Guadagnino’s “We started with this idea of dressing up in daytime and evening – we just wanted a collection that is a bit fun,” explained Anderson. That idea translated as bias-cut and dropped-waisted gowns, swathes of sequins and flashes of red (Mr Dior always put a red dress midway through his collections).

Not forgetting the feathered Dior, Buzz and Star headpieces, made by milliner Philip Treacy – as if the models were leaving (slightly tipsy) from a party thrown by Jay Gatsby. Of note too were the menswear collection, which saw new riffs on nipped-waist Bar Jacket and featured a collaboration with pop artist Ed Ruscha, who designed shirts with graphic slogans.

A romantic show that romped through the House of Dior and touched on many of the house codes with a light touch. It hit the mark for what a Cruise Show should be – an elevated holiday wardrobe for high rollers.

Sequinned sunglasses, sparkly slides, distressed denim, boucle Bar jackets, a new Carrie Bradshaw newsprint Saddle Bag, a ladybird clutch and huge corsages – expect to see these everywhere from Portofino to St Tropez next season, and emulated on the high street. Of the latter, he said; “I think it’s something that I could really relate to. This idea of looking at queer culture through a different lens.

I grew up on a farm, so it had sort of synergies that I really understood, and it was really kind of the both of my friendship with Josh (O’Connor). I’ve worked with him for over ten years now. He’s a very dear friend and I think one of the greatest actors.





TheGlossMag / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jonathan Anderson Dior Cruise Show Cannes Film Festival California Poppy Marlene Dietrich Film Noir California Culture High Fashion Sequins Feathered Headpieces Menswear Collection Queer Culture Film Costumes Collaboration With Ed Ruscha Carrie Bradshaw Saddle Bag Ladybird Clutch Huge Corsages

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

French Health Authorities Step In After Suspected Norovirus Outbreak on Cruise ShipMore than 1,700 people are confined on a cruise ship docked in Bordeaux, France after the death of a 90-year-old passenger amid a reported gastroenteritis outbreak. Fifty people have shown symptoms of norovirus, prompting the French health authorities to step in, media agencies reported.

Read more »

Dozens fall ill on cruise ship amid outbreak fears with 1,700 passengers stuck in FranceThere are 49 people on board who fell ill from gastrointestinal sickness.

Read more »

Woman dies amid norovirus outbreak on cruise ship as 1,700 passengers quarantinedA person has died on board a cruise ship in Bordeaux after a suspected norovirus outbreak. More than 50 passengers are thought to have contracted the illness and the ship is under quarantine

Read more »

Cruise ship abandons more than 1,000 passengers and crew due to outbreak of gastrointestinal infectionA cruise ship with more than 1,700 people onboard, including 1,233 holidaymakers from Ireland and the UK and 514 Indian crew members, has been left to dock in Bordeaux due to an outbreak of gastrointestinal sickness affecting almost 50 passengers and workers. However, there is no link with a previous hantavirus case on another voyage.

Read more »