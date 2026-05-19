Jonathan Andic Released on Bail in Investigation of Father Isak Andic’s Death

Jonathan Andic, vice-chair of Mango, has been released on €1 million bail following his arrest in connection with the death of his father, Isak Andic. The case, initially ruled an accident, is now being investigated as a possible homicide, with police finding clues that suggest foul play.

Jonathan Andic , the vice-chair of the Mango board, has been released on bail of €1 million following his arrest in connection with the death of his father, Isak Andic , in December 2024.

Isak Andic, a prominent figure in the fashion industry, died after falling 100 meters down a ravine while hiking in Montserrat, near Barcelona, with his son. Initially, Catalan police concluded the death was an accident, but later investigations suggested the possibility of homicide. Jonathan Andic, aged 45, was arrested and appeared before a judge in Martorell, where he was released on bail with conditions including remaining in Spain, surrendering his passport, and appearing weekly before the judge.

The family has maintained Jonathan’s innocence and expressed confidence in the judicial process. Isak Andic, born in Istanbul in 1953 to a Sephardic Jewish family, emigrated to Catalonia in the late 1960s and built the Mango fashion empire from humble beginnings. Starting by selling T-shirts to fellow students, he progressed to running a wholesale business and eventually opened the first Mango store in 1984. His death at 71 was met with tributes from politicians, journalists, and the fashion world.

The case has been under scrutiny since initial suspicions arose, with reports from El País and La Vanguardia indicating that police had uncovered clues pointing away from an accident and towards homicide. Despite no direct evidence, the investigation has taken a serious turn, with Jonathan Andic’s status changing from witness to suspect. The family has reiterated their commitment to cooperating with authorities and awaits the conclusion of the investigation.

They have stated that they will not comment further on the case but remain confident in Jonathan’s innocence. The legal process continues, with the court treating the case as a homicide charge.

Meanwhile, Isak Andic’s legacy in the fashion industry remains significant, with his journey from a young immigrant to a successful entrepreneur highlighted as a testament to his vision and hard work





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Isak Andic Jonathan Andic Mango Montserrat Homicide Investigation

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