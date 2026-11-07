Jonathan Coe Shifts From Politics to Music in Lessons in Harmony

Novelist Jonathan Coe discusses his pivot from political fiction to the friendship of composers Maurice Ravel and Ralph Vaughan Williams in his new novel Lessons in Harmony.

Jonathan Coe reveals a significant change in his literary direction during an interview conducted from his residence in Earls Court, west London. The acclaimed English novelist recently released Lessons in Harmony, a work that moves away from the contemporary political landscape he previously dominated in fiction. This new narrative explores the historical friendship between two prominent early twentieth-century composers, Maurice Ravel and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Political Retreat Triggered by November 2024 Elections

Jonathan Coe confirms that he had previously committed to writing political novels, a streak that included Middle England published in 2018, Bournville in 2022, and The Proof of My Innocence in 2024. However, he states that a specific event in November 2024 forced him to abandon this trajectory. He recalls waking up in a hotel in Cardiff on the morning he learned that Donald Trump had been elected for a second term.

Also read Ireland has lessons for us Americans seeking ro overcome ‘Trump trauma’

Coherence in his creative vision was shattered by this news, which he describes as a hammer blow after surviving the political turbulence of Trump's first term. He explicitly mentions enduring the tenures of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak in his previous works. Upon hearing of Trump's return for another four years, Jonathan Coe concluded that the global situation was too unstable for him to write an effective political novel at that moment.

Creative Retreat into Early 20th Century Composers

In response to the perceived impossibility of navigating modern politics through fiction, Jonathan Coe chose a retreat into the past. The novel focuses on the period when Ralph Vaughan Williams traveled to Paris to study under his contemporary Maurice Ravel. Vaughan Williams was deeply concerned that his musical style was too heavy and stodgy due to Wagnerian influences.

Advertisement

Ralph Vaughan Williams sought the lightness and precision that Maurice Ravel brought to his own compositions. As he began to incorporate traditional English folk songs into his repertoire, his goal became creating music that could capture the very soul of the country. Jonathan Coe uses this historical dynamic to explore whether music can truly encapsulate a national spirit.

Deconstructing National Identity Through Music History

The question of whether music can capture a national spirit is addressed by contrasting historical and modern contexts. Jonathan Coe notes that while modern audiences might associate national identity with events like the Last Night of the Proms, the concept was entirely different in 1907. He points out that England was largely monocultural at that time, a reality that does not reflect the diverse society of 2026.

He acknowledges that Ralph Vaughan Williams's Fifth Symphony from 1943 was received as a profound expression of national purpose. Jill Balcon, the mother of actor Daniel Day-Lewis, described the work as eloquently capturing what she believed they were fighting for during the Second World War. This historical reception highlights how art can define a collective identity, even if the society itself has since evolved.

Blending Comedy With Serious Musical Themes

Despite the serious themes of national identity and historical influence, Jonathan Coe delivers these ideas with a light coating of comedy. The novel includes running jokes about Ralph Vaughan Williams's poor accommodation in Paris and Maurice Ravel's surprising appetite for English steak and oyster pie. These humorous elements are balanced against deeper discussions on romantic liaisons and incompetent piano installations.

Advertisement

Both composers are now famous for specific popular pieces, with Maurice Ravel known for Bolero and Ralph Vaughan Williams for The Lark Ascending. However, the book introduces readers to their wider musical catalogs and includes a curated playlist available on streaming platforms. Jonathan Coe observes that artists are often the worst judges of their own most important work.

Public Consciousness and Literary Intentions

Jonathan Coe reflects on the importance of reaching the public consciousness, citing an anecdote about a farm laborer whistling Bolero in a field. This moment illustrates how music moves beyond the concert hall to enter everyday life. When asked if he considers the reader while writing, he admits that while sales are desirable, touching people emotionally is the most rewarding aspect of his craft.

He also addresses the title of Lessons in Harmony, noting fears that readers might confuse it with Lessons in Chemistry. His publisher argued that this confusion would actually drive sales. Looking at musical history, Jonathan Coe identifies the relationship between Maurice Ravel and Erik Satie as the birth of modern pop music and the American songbook, a legacy that influenced the progressive rock of the 1970s.