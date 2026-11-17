Jorge Luis Choque Quiroz receives a four-year sentence for sexually assaulting a woman in a Dublin park. The court considered his guilty plea and victim impact statement during sentencing.

Jorge Luis Choque Quiroz has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in a Dublin park. The 26-year-old delivery driver pleaded guilty to the offense on October 16th, 2025. The incident occurred in a green area near Cabra Park in Dublin 7, where the victim was walking to the gym.

The Incident in Dublin Green Space

The attack began at approximately 9.30pm when the woman, who is in her twenties, noticed lights behind her. A moped pulled up alongside her rider identified as Jorge Luis Choque Quiroz, who had his helmet visor open. He approached her asking for help locating an address. When she refused and attempted to walk away toward a pedestrian gate, he pushed the gate closed and blocked her path while remaining seated on his moped.

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Choque Quiroz dismounted the vehicle and persisted in his request for directions. After the woman repeatedly stated she did not know the location and asked him to leave her alone, he approached her closely. He then committed a sexual assault by touching her inappropriately under and over her clothing in the genital area and digitally penetrating her vagina. When she asked him to stop, he made shushing noises.

Details of the Physical Assault

The court heard that the assault lasted approximately five minutes. The woman was terrified that physical resistance would lead to worse consequences. Choque Quiroz touched his own genital area over his clothes before turning the woman around. He assaulted her again by touching her buttocks and digitally penetrating her anus, as well as touching her chest area.

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The victim reported that these actions were very painful. She continued to plead with him to stop and let her go. The incident concluded only when Choque Quiroz received a notification on his phone. He then drove off in a different direction on his moped, allowing the woman to escape through the gate.

Investigation and Police Interrogations

A bystander witnessed the assault and attempted to follow the suspect before assisting the victim. She visited her GP the following day, where medical professionals documented redness and pain in the affected areas. CCTV footage captured the incident, and the victim provided a detailed description of Choque Quiroz to gardaí.

Investigators traced the moped to a shop where Choque Quiroz had purchased it. Coincidentally, he arrived at the shop on October 31st, 2025, at the same time as gardaí. Police recognized him, and he admitted ownership of the moped. He was arrested and interviewed three times regarding the assault.

During the first interview, he provided an account contradictory to the victim's. In the second interview, he claimed the victim's statement was an exaggeration and denied digital penetration due to wearing gloves. In the third interview, he admitted to touching the woman after viewing CCTV but continued to deny digital penetration.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Jorge Luis Choque Quiroz has five previous convictions for road traffic offenses. He entered an early guilty plea, which his defense team emphasized during proceedings. His lawyer, Karl Monahan, stated that Choque Quiroz apologized to the victim and the court, admitting his actions were unacceptable. He described his client as a changed person who has learned a lesson.

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Prosecuting counsel Emmet Nolan noted that the woman chose not to attend court or have her victim impact statement read aloud. The investigating garda agreed with the defense that the guilty plea was a significant mitigating factor. The judge reviewed the statement, noting the realistic nature of the impact on the victim.

Judge Martin Nolan stated that the woman was minding her own business when she was assaulted in a humiliating manner in a public area. He acknowledged that her peace of mind was greatly impacted by the event. The judge set a headline sentence of six years before reducing it to four years to account for the guilty plea and other mitigating circumstances.

Future Status of the Convicted Driver

Jorge Luis Choque Quiroz is originally from Bolivia and moved to Ireland several years ago. His partner attended the court hearing to support him, along with other family members. He has been working while in custody since his arrest.

His defense counsel indicated that he intends to return to Bolivia upon his release. However, it is also likely that he will be deported from Ireland. The court proceedings have concluded with the four-year sentence taking effect immediately.