Will Joseph scores five tries on full debut as England beat Japan 78-15

Will Joseph equalled England's record with five tries on his full debut as England routed Japan 78-15. The 13-try win was England's highest score against Japan.

Will Joseph scored five tries on his full debut as England demolished Japan 78-15 at Allianz Stadium, equalling the national record for tries in a Test.

Will Joseph Five Tries On Debut

The 13-try victory was England's highest score against Japan. Joseph, playing only his second Test, had a hat-trick inside the opening 20 minutes. He became only the fifth England player to score five tries in a Test, joining Douglas Lambert in 1907, Rory Underwood in 1989, Josh Lewsey in 2003 and Henry Arundell in 2023. The Gloucester wing, whose brother Jonathan was a former England centre, was named man of the match.

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He made his debut under Eddie Jones on tour in Australia four years ago but had to wait for his second cap. England led 49-10 at half-time as Japan's evening spiralled. Japan lost second-row Harry Hockings to a yellow card in the first minute for a dangerous tackle on Ellis Genge, which was subsequently upgraded to a 20-minute red card. Japan head coach Eddie Jones, the former England boss, wore a grimace for most of the game.

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His side were a shadow of the team that lit up the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, failing to show up in defence. Joseph's opening try in the first minute saw him explode through three tackles. A neat double pump pass from Henry Slade and a well-judged cross-kick from Freddie Steward served up his hat-trick, while an acrobatic dive into the right corner brought his fourth.

England's dominance extended to the aerial battle, with kicks from George Ford and Steward gifting Joseph two tries. Steward also crossed himself as Japan struggled to contain the waves of attacks. Genge rampaged over after hitting the ball at speed. There was a maul try for Ben Earl, and Cadan Murley muscled over from another slick move.

Eddie Jones Japan Head Coach Grin

A decision to kick for the posts drew boos and a confused look from Genge, suggesting differing opinions within the squad over England's tactical identity. Japan crossed through Warner Dearns towards the end of the first half. Their second by Opeti Helu in the 47th minute was a classy try made possible by quick ball as part of a more competitive third quarter. George Martin muscled over for England's ninth try.

Joseph then picked off an intercept on halfway and sprinted 50 metres for his fifth even though Luke Cowan-Dickie was in the sin bin for a ruck offence. Ben Curry, Marcus Smith and Greg Fisilau completed the try fest. Smith, on for Ford in the 57th minute, looked sprightly and added dash, while Fisilau delivered a crunching defensive hit and could not be stopped as he took a direct route to the line.

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Only England's goal-kicking was slightly below par, with Ford and Slade succeeding with only five conversions. The missing points could have taken the team into the nineties, but people had stopped counting long before the end. England made 10 personnel changes from the side that routed Australia a week earlier.

England Squad Audition New Zealand

Steve Borthwick had billed the clash as a World Cup squad audition for his fringe stars, and Joseph put himself in pole position to replace the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso against New Zealand next Saturday. Max Ojomoh, another World Cup hopeful, also impressed. England will potentially be playing for a place in the Nations Championship final against the All Blacks as their autumn rebuild continues. Japan had lost narrowly to Wales just seven days earlier.

That result could suggest England should be seen as slight favourites to overturn New Zealand, though a wounded All Black team will supply a much sterner examination.