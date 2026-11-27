Joshua Brodericks faces murder charges for the death of Maynooth University student Qayyum Balogun in Dublin. The court remanded the amateur rapper into custody following the unprovoked attack.

Joshua Brodericks, an amateur rapper performing under the alias REDZorJIGZ, has been formally charged with the murder of Qayyum Balogun, a 21-year-old student at Maynooth University. The legal proceedings follow a fatal and unprovoked attack that occurred on Clarendon Street in Dublin 2 last June. Balogun, who hailed from a Nigerian family based in Dundalk, lost his life after being targeted in the early hours of Monday, June 1st.

Court Proceedings And Custody Decision

Brodericks, aged 26 and residing in Gleann Dara in Rahoon, Co Galway, appeared before Judge Paula Cullinane at the Dublin District Court on Friday. He was dressed in a grey puffer jacket and a black jumper during the appearance. The court granted an application by his solicitor, Aonghus McCarthy, for legal aid, describing Brodericks as an appropriate candidate for such assistance. Following the charging, the judge remanded him in custody for one week. The case has been adjourned until next Friday, December 4th, for further hearings.

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Details Of The Fatal Attack

The court heard evidence from Garda Will McCarthy of Pearse Street station regarding the arrest and subsequent charging of the accused in the Dublin station. The attack began after Balogun attended a gig at Bewley's Cafe on Grafton Street. According to testimony, the incident was triggered by a mistaken identity situation where someone unknown to Balogun bumped into a member of Brodericks' group. The group allegedly recognized Balogun from a previous negative encounter, leading to a chase through the city by what was described as a 14-man pack.

Evidence And Identification Process

Brodericks was identified through CCTV footage and rap videos recorded that night in a rental home in Dublin 4. He was wearing a unique Arsenal jersey featuring his rapper name, which aided police in identifying him. The court heard that Balogun lost his footing during the chase and was savagely attacked by Brodericks and his friends. It was not alleged that Brodericks possessed or used a knife during the incident. Balogun died several hours later in St James's Hospital from injuries sustained during the assault.

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Additional Charges And Background

In addition to the murder charge, Brodericks has been charged with assault causing harm to a friend of the deceased student and two counts of violent disorder. He was initially charged with four offenses, including assault causing harm and violent disorder, none of which were against Balogun directly, but one assault charge was later dropped. Brodericks made no reply to the charges read against him. He lives in his family home in Galway and had recently completed a degree in business and legal studies at Atlantic Technological University.

Ongoing Legal Process

The prosecution has presented sufficient evidence to justify the remand in custody pending the next court date. The Gardaí confirmed the sequence of events leading to the identification and arrest, highlighting the role of digital evidence in the investigation. The Dublin District Court will reconvene on December 4th to address further procedural matters related to the murder and assault charges. The community continues to await the resolution of this high-profile case involving a student from Maynooth University.