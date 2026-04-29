Journalist Reveals Chilling Encounters with Killer Who Led Him Over Hidden Grave of Murdered Wife

Barry Cummins, a former RTE Prime Time Investigates reporter, shares the disturbing details of his interactions with Richard Satchwell, who murdered his wife Tina and concealed her body under the stairs of their home. Cummins' new book, *Buried Secrets*, explores the eerie moments when Satchwell invited him into his filthy home, unknowingly walking him over Tina’s grave. The journalist’s interviews with Satchwell were later used as evidence in his murder trial, revealing the killer’s repeated lies and callous manipulation.

Journalist Barry Cummins has revealed the unsettling details of his encounters with convicted killer Richard Satchwell , who lured him into his home and unknowingly led him over the hidden grave of his murdered wife, Tina.

Satchwell, who brutally killed Tina and concealed her body under the stairs of their Youghal, Co Cork home for over six years, maintained a facade of innocence, insisting she had simply vanished. Cummins, a former RTE Prime Time Investigates reporter, was one of the few journalists granted access to Satchwell’s foul-smelling residence in the months following Tina’s disappearance in March 2017.

The house, filled with the stench of dog and parrot excrement, became a chilling backdrop to Satchwell’s web of lies. In his new book, *Buried Secrets: The Murder of Tina Satchwell and a Journalist’s Journey Into Ireland’s Most Chilling Court Case*, Cummins recounts the eerie moments when Satchwell showed him around the house, including the walk-in wardrobes he claimed to have built for Tina as an anniversary gift—all while her body lay hidden beneath the stairs.

The journalist described the experience as deeply disturbing, noting how Satchwell seemed to manipulate the situation, allowing him into the home despite the risk of exposure. During his visits, Cummins observed the extreme clutter and filth in the house, with parrot cages caked in droppings and flies buzzing in the stagnant air. The darkness and dustiness of the rooms added to the oppressive atmosphere, making it difficult to reconcile Satchwell’s claims of a loving relationship with the squalid conditions.

Cummins conducted four interviews with Satchwell, which were later used as key evidence in his murder trial. The recordings revealed the killer’s repeated lies about Tina’s disappearance, including his false claims that she had taken €26,000 in cash and left to 'get her head straight.

' During the trial, Cummins found himself in the unusual position of having his own investigative work scrutinized in court. He described the surreal experience of watching his interviews played in the Central Criminal Court, with Satchwell refusing to make eye contact as the footage showed him lying about his wife’s whereabouts.

The journalist admitted to feeling speechless after the trial, overwhelmed by the realization that his reporting had become part of the prosecution’s case against a man who had callously deceived him and others. Satchwell’s behavior during the interviews grew increasingly suspicious, with Cummins noting a shift in his demeanor as the killer began to plant the seeds of a false narrative about Tina abusing him.

Despite the mounting evidence, Satchwell maintained his lies until his eventual conviction, leaving Cummins and others to grapple with the chilling reality of his crimes





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