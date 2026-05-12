Joyful Dressing Returns, Accessories Are the Focus

This season, designers are reintroducing personality into the everyday wardrobe through joyful, expressive dressing, focusing on texture, playful proportions, confident color, and statement accessories. Accessories are playing a starring role, with trends like oversized sunglasses, sculptural jewelry, fringed bags, and 'frazzled lady' handbags emerging. The mood for SS26 is about translating those ideas into pieces that feel effortless, versatile, and genuinely useful in a real wardrobe. Accessories should be restrained, with a focus on one standout piece to elevate or inspire the entire look.

The key to making your accessories work is restraint. Sinéad Keenan writes that styling is about focusing on one standout accessory rather than layering multiple statement pieces .

After several seasons dominated by minimalism, designers are reintroducing personality into the everyday wardrobe with texture, playful proportions, confident color, and statement accessories. Accessories are playing a starring role this season, often acting as the defining element of an outfit. Oversized sunglasses, sculptural jewelry, fringed bags, and 'frazzled lady' handbags are among the trends that emerged. Accessories should be restrained, with a focus on one standout piece to elevate or inspire the entire look.

The mood for Spring/Summer 2026 is joyful, expressive dressing, translated into wearable pieces that feel effortless and versatile





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Accessories Styling Accessories Joyful Dressing Expressive Dressing Restraint Statement Pieces Textile Weaving Sculptural Jewelry Frazzled Lady' Handbags Sculptural Dresses

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