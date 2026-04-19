Lucia Istokova, who concealed her husband Jozef Puska's confession to the murder of Ashling Murphy, will be released from prison in early January after serving 15 months of her 20-month sentence. She will be deported from Ireland to Slovakia and faces a potential 10-year exclusion order. Her conviction stems from her failure to cooperate with gardai and disclose her husband's admission of guilt. The article also details the convictions and sentences of Puska's brothers and sisters-in-law for their involvement in the cover-up and highlights the family's previous reliance on state support in Ireland.

Lucia Istokova , the wife of Jozef Puska , convicted of the murder of teacher Ashling Murphy , is scheduled for release from prison at the end of this year. Istokova received a 20-month sentence for failing to disclose her husband's confession to her regarding the murder, which occurred in Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January 2022. She will have served 15 months of her sentence by the time of her release in the first week of January.

A prison source indicated that Istokova is likely to be released in late December or early January, benefiting from a standard 25% remission for good behaviour. The source further stated that she has maintained good conduct during her incarceration. Istokova is currently detained at the Mountjoy Dochas centre, where she is housed with her two sisters-in-law. While there were initial threats from other inmates upon their jailing, the situation is reported to have stabilized. Upon her release, the 36-year-old Istokova will be deported from Ireland and returned to her native Slovakia. Department of Justice officials have confirmed that she will not be permitted to remain in the country, even as an EU citizen. The state is expected to seek a 10-year exclusion order on national security grounds and due to her criminal conviction. A source elaborated that while Istokova herself did not commit the murder, her involvement in the cover-up was significant. She admitted to not cooperating with gardai and withholding the information that her husband had confessed to killing Ashling Murphy. The murder itself was described as one of the most heinous killings in recent memory, generating widespread public outcry. Istokova's decision not to cooperate at the time was attributed to loyalty to her husband and adherence to a particular cultural practice, referred to as the so-called Roma gypsy way of life. The sentiment among the public and the government is that she should not be allowed to reside in Ireland, with the government committed to her deportation. The desire for justice for Ashling Murphy's family and boyfriend is paramount, with the expectation that all individuals connected to the murder will face consequences. The couple's children have already been relocated to Slovakia and are under the care of their grandparents in Lucinivna, the village where Jozef Puska was raised. The family, including Puska's brothers and their wives and children, had been residing in Ireland, reportedly supported by the Irish State through social welfare payments and housing assistance. These arrangements have ceased since the jailing of Puska's wife and sisters-in-law for their roles in the cover-up. Puska's brothers, Marek and Lubomir Puska, were convicted of withholding information from gardai and received two-and-a-half-year sentences, marking them among the first individuals incarcerated for such an offense in the country. His sisters-in-law, Viera Gaziova and Jozefina Grundzova, were found guilty of assisting Puska by disposing of his clothing after the murder, receiving sentences of two years and one year and nine months respectively. Prior to her own incarceration, Lucia Istokova made weekly visits to her husband at the Midlands Prison, a journey from her home near Tullamore to Portlaoise. The Irish Prison System's regulations prohibit married couples serving sentences from seeing each other face-to-face, citing security and transport cost concerns. However, the Puskas are reportedly allowed to communicate by telephone. Prison rules permit inmates one daily call to a pre-approved list of contacts. A prison source confirmed telephone contact is allowed but offered no specifics on the frequency of their conversations. Ashling Murphy's father, Raymond, has expressed strong condemnation of Puska's wife and family for their actions in covering up the crime and failing to cooperate. He emphasized the immeasurable loss of his daughter and criticized the Puska family for protecting what he referred to as an animal. The Irish Mirror encourages readers to designate it as a preferred source on Google for exclusive and top stories. More information on how to do so is available via a provided link





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Lucia Istokova Jozef Puska Ashling Murphy Deportation Cover-Up

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