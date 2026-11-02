Judge Allows 402 Apartment Plan Near Dublin Mountains

A High Court judge dismissed the final legal challenge to the 402 apartment development near Dublin Mountains, allowing the project to proceed after three previous approvals were overturned.

A High Court judge has officially cleared the path for a major residential development consisting of more than four hundred apartments located near the Dublin Mountains. This ruling follows the rejection of the third legal challenge submitted against the most recent planning approval for the site. The decision marks a significant milestone in a prolonged legal battle that has spanned several years and involved multiple iterations of the proposed housing scheme in Ballyboden.

Ballyboden Apartment Challenge Rejected

The latest legal challenge was initiated in November two thousand twenty-five by the Ballyboden Tidy Towns Company Limited By Guarantee. This group sought to block permission for a development that includes four hundred and two apartments situated on the former Augustinian seminary grounds at Taylor's Lane. The permission was granted by An Coimisiún Pleanála to the developer Shannon Homes Dublin Unlimited Company. This approval was the third one concerning the specific development plot, following two previous permissions that had been successfully challenged and overturned by a different group known as Ballyboden Tidy Towns Group.

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The history of this legal dispute dates back to January two thousand twenty-two, when the BTTG and a local residents group obtained court orders that overturned permission to build four hundred and eighty-six apartments on the same plot. The court cited failures to properly consider the public transport capacity for the area as key grounds for the rejection. The matter was subsequently sent back to the planning board for re-evaluation. However, a second judicial review later challenged the planning body's approval from October two thousand twenty-three for a revised development of four hundred and one units arranged in three apartment blocks of up to five storeys.

Judge Dismisses Density Objections

In February two thousand twenty-five, the planning commission conceded this second challenge on grounds of legal errors in its initial approval process. After further consideration and adjustments to the proposal, planning approval was finally given by the commission on September twenty-second two thousand twenty-five. This latest permission was granted subject to thirty-one specific conditions designed to mitigate the impact of the construction. During the recent hearing, the applicant challenging the third permission claimed that the commission's inspector had erred in law. They argued that the inspector failed to correctly assess whether the development involved a material contravention of the county development plan regarding housing density.

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In his judgment published on Friday, Judge Richard Humphreys addressed the background of the litigation, noting that the applicant had instituted ten planning judicial reviews against a range of housing projects. He also noted a further challenge regarding flood relief works in south Dublin. The judge observed that six of those ten cases had already resulted in orders quashing the relevant permissions and included costs orders against the applicants. He described the Ballyboden Tidy Towns Company as a non-profit dedicated to protecting the built and natural environment of Ballyboden and the greater Rathfarnham area, highlighting the persistent nature of their opposition to these types of developments.

Urgent Public Interest in Housing

Having thoroughly considered the arguments and the applicable law, Judge Humphreys stated that the main insuperable problem with the applicant's case was the failure to demonstrate that the development site was not a built-up urban area. He explained that the county development plan provision at issue should be interpreted as supporting higher density in areas within the existing footprint of Dublin, including suburban areas. This interpretation does not limit such density solely to areas close to suburban centres or transport nodes. The judge noted that the commission's inspector and the commission itself were clearly exercising an evaluative judgment regarding the appropriateness of the proposed housing density.

Even if there had been a legal flaw in the planning decision, Judge Humphreys stated he would exercise the court's discretion to refuse to overturn the permission. He cited reasons including that overturning it would be disproportionate given the circumstances. Both the local council and the planning commission considered the project to be acceptable. The judge emphasized that there is an urgent public interest in the provision of housing, which weighs heavily in such decisions. This public interest factor was central to the final ruling that allowed the construction to proceed.

Developer Claims Resident Support

During the proceedings, the managing director of Shannon Homes provided a sworn statement indicating that he had been approached by a representative of the residents of Ballyboden and Glendoher. This representative conveyed that the local residents did not oppose the proposed development, contradicting the narrative of unified local resistance. The developer argued that this support further justified the approval of the housing project. The court had to weigh these claims against the legal arguments presented by the planning authorities and the challenging groups.

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Noting that the applicant had previously secured a number of costs orders in the ongoing litigation, the judge addressed the financial aspects of this final case. His provisional view on costs in this specific matter was that each side should pay their own legal expenses. This approach reflects the complexity of the case and the respective merits of the arguments presented by both parties. Final costs orders will be made at a later date, concluding the immediate legal phase of this contentious development project.