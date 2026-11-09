Judge Bans Father From Home After Secret Bedroom Recordings And Incest Claims

Family Law Court judge Catherine Ryan grants barring orders to a wife and son after their husband and father admitted to planting secret recording devices to investigate false incest allegations.

A judge has ordered a man to leave his family home immediately after he admitted to secretly planting a recording device in the marital bedroom and the bedroom of his adult son to capture alleged sexual activity.

At a contested Family Law Court hearing, the wife stated that her husband had destroyed their family by making false incest allegations against both her and her son, prompting the legal intervention.

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Judge Grants Barring Orders

Judge Catherine Ryan granted the wife a barring order against her husband for two years, which legally requires him to vacate the family residence and refrain from contacting her or the property.

The judge also issued a three-year safety order protecting the adult son from his father, explicitly noting that the father had done things to make the son afraid, thereby justifying the legal protection for the adult child.

Details Of The Surveillance

Judge Ryan expressed grave concern regarding the husband surreptitiously placing the recording device in the bedrooms of the house earlier in the year, viewing the act as a severe violation of privacy and trust within the family unit.

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The man testified that he initially placed the device behind books in the marital bedroom because he suspected his wife was having an affair, but his focus shifted when he discovered his son was present during the recording.

He claimed that he subsequently placed a second device in his son's room because the audio captured repeated multiple activities each day, leading him to believe a crime was being committed and describing the events as incestuous.

Father Denies And Alleges Abuse

The husband told the court that he provided the recordings to local gardaí and made a formal statement, adding that the police submitted the evidence to forensics which had improved the quality of the recordings significantly.

He described the bond between a mother and child as the most sacred thing in nature, expressing horror at what he believed was his son being destroyed by his mother, which he found unbelievable and horrific.

The man maintained that he still has a close relationship with his sibling and his mother, but acknowledged that the scars from his allegations would remain with him for the rest of his life despite his convictions.

Family Denies Incest Claims

The wife strenuously denied the allegations in court, asserting that she and her son share a normal mother-son relationship characterized by love, and that she had explicitly turned down her husband's offer to play the recordings for her.

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The son echoed these denials, stating that the incest accusations were completely false and inaccurate, and that he initially believed his sibling's remark about his father having the recordings was merely a prank.

He noted that his father had continued making these accusations against him with increasing intensity, which caused him significant distress and fear for his safety and reputation within the family structure.

Police Intervention And Weapons

The situation escalated to a police intervention when the woman called 999 on the day her husband told their children about the incest allegations, leading to gardaí arriving at the family home to assess the threat.

The following day, gardaí removed two guns from the house, a fact cited by the wife to demonstrate the dangerous nature of her husband's behavior and the validity of her fear for her safety and that of her son.

Judicial Reasoning And Rejections

Judge Ryan refused the husband's application for a barring order against his wife, rejecting his argument that she would stop at nothing to get him, and instead finding that he was the one potentially stopping at nothing, which concerned the court.

The judge accepted evidence that the woman was in fear and extremely nervous due to her husband's actions, validating the need for the two-year barring order and the three-year safety order for the son.

This legal outcome ensures the immediate removal of the father from the home and provides long-term legal protection for the mother and adult son against further harassment or intimidation by the husband and father.