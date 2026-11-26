Ireland's High Court refuses to approve Bawag's €1.62 billion takeover of PTSB, citing exclusion of minority shareholders from voting rights. This decision reshapes the future of Ireland's last state-owned lender.

High Court Judge Michael Quinn halted the planned acquisition of PTSB by Austrian banking group Bawag on Thursday. The court refused to sanction the €1.62 billion deal, ruling that minority shareholders were denied a separate vote on the transaction. This legal intervention throws the future of Ireland's last state-owned lender into significant uncertainty and creates immediate volatility in the banking sector.

Voting Rights and Court Ruling

The core of Judge Quinn's decision rests on procedural fairness regarding minority investors. These minority investors hold 42.5 percent of PTSB shares outside of Government control. The judge determined that these stakeholders had a distinct right to vote separately on the proposed takeover. They were not afforded this specific voting opportunity at the extraordinary general meeting held in July. This exclusion was deemed sufficient grounds for the court to reject the scheme of arrangement currently proposed by Bawag.

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Deal Mechanics and Shareholder Support

The rejected structure was a scheme of arrangement valued at €2.97 per share, totaling €1.62 billion. This price was established after Bawag emerged as the highest bidder in a formal sale process in April. However, support for the deal among minority shareholders was weak. Only 36 percent of minorities backed the proposal at the July meeting. The threshold required for approval is 75 percent for each class of voter. Consequently, the deal failed to meet the necessary support levels among the dissenting shareholders.

Corporate Responses and Market Reaction

Bawag and PTSB have options to challenge or modify the transaction. They can lodge an appeal against the judge's ruling. Alternatively, PTSB could convene another extraordinary general meeting to allow minorities to vote properly. Bawag might also switch from a scheme of arrangement to a standard takeover offer. Assuming the Irish Government remains supportive, its 57.5 percent stake would provide majority control even without full minority approval. Despite these paths, Bawag is unlikely to walk away from the transformational deal that previously drove its stock to surge more than 50 percent.

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Competing Bids and Speculative Interest

Market volatility has intensified following the court's decision. Bawag shares fell more than 8 percent in trading, reflecting investor concern over the deal's viability. Conversely, PTSB stock jumped more than 4 percent to €3.10. This rise stems from speculation that Bawag may need to offer a higher price to secure minority votes. Another bidder, led by Mark Duffy, a corporate advisor and former chief executive of Bank of Scotland Ireland, had signaled interest in early October. Duffy's firm was reportedly considering a bid of €3.20 per share, significantly higher than the current offer.

Future Implications and Legal Boundaries

Judge Quinn emphasized that the court is not a venue for conducting competitive bidding processes. He stated his role is to determine the current application based on existing evidence, not to explore if a better price could emerge. Sources indicate that Mark Duffy was courting New York-based Fortress Investment Group as a potential backer for his higher bid. However, PTSB lawyers previously dismissed Duffy's effort as laden with speculation. While the judge closed the door on this specific hearing, he acknowledged the possibility of reviewing another transaction in the future.