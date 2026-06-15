Judge Denies Motion to Suppress Statements in Showjumper Bertram Allen's DUI Case

A court has ruled that statements made by showjumper Bertram Allen to police after a DUI arrest are admissible, rejecting his claim that intoxication rendered his Miranda waiver invalid. The decision paves the way for the evidence to be used at his trial.

Showjumper Bertram Allen has been denied his motion to suppress incriminating statements made to police, which will now be admissible in his upcoming DUI trial.

During a hearing, Allen's legal counsel argued that his client's alleged 'semi-coherent and mumbled affirmation' when being read his Miranda rights constituted an invalid waiver due to intoxication. The prosecution countered that voluntary intoxication does not invalidate a confession unless it reaches a state of mania or prevents understanding, asserting Allen was coherent enough to engage with investigators and never indicated confusion or a desire to stop questioning.

Allen, who testified via Zoom, claimed he did not recall being in the interrogation room or comprehending his rights, citing unfamiliarity with the U.S. legal system after spending limited time in the country. The judge, after reviewing video evidence from the blood-alcohol testing center, ruled the vehicle stop was proper and that Allen validly waived his Miranda rights, making his statements admissible for the charge of drink-driving causing damage.

Allen has pleaded not guilty, with a pretrial hearing set for July 7th





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Bertram Allen DUI Miranda Rights Motion To Suppress Intoxication Defense Admissible Evidence Pretrial Hearing

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