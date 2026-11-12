Judge Denies Stay on 314868 Euro Debt Despite Threat Incident

High Court Judge Michael Twomey refuses to halt enforcement of a 314868 Euro debt against Breffni Building, ruling that criminal threats do not void a binding adjudication against the company.

High Court Judge Michael Twomey has ruled that a €314,868 debt owed by Breffni Building and Civil Engineering Group to Leder Plant Ltd must proceed to enforcement, rejecting a legal bid to pause the collection process. The decision came despite serious allegations that two unidentified men claiming to be republicans threatened a director of Breffni Building at her home in an attempt to recover money for Leder Plant. The judge determined that the criminal nature of the alleged incident does not invalidate the binding financial decision regarding the construction work.

Adjudicator Decision Remains Binding on Breffni

The legal dispute centers on a straightforward application for leave to enforce an adjudicator's decision issued in July 2026, which confirmed that Breffni Building owes Leder Plant €314,868 plus VAT. This sum covers building works completed at Momentum Business Park in Naas, where Leder Plant originally claimed approximately €563,326 for the project. Judge Michael Twomey characterized the case as very unusual because it pitted a clear financial obligation against a frightening incident that occurred just two days after the adjudicator's ruling was made public.

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Breffni Building and Civil Engineering Group sought a stay on the enforcement proceedings, arguing that the court should wait for the outcome of an ongoing Garda investigation into the threatening behavior directed at its directors. The company did not dispute the validity of the adjudicator's decision or the fact that it owed the specific sum of €314,868 to Leder Plant. However, the defense argued that the method used to recover the debt crossed into illegal territory, warranting a halt to legal enforcement until the criminal aspects were fully resolved by authorities.

Threats Against Director Nora O'Gara Flynn

The alleged incident occurred at the private residence of Nora O'Gara Flynn, who serves as a director of Breffni Building along with her husband Rory Flynn. According to sworn statements, O'Gara Flynn was alone at home when she received a communication through the video and security gate system. A male voice on the other end stated that they were looking for Rory Flynn and referenced a dispute between him and Dermot Finn, who is associated with Leder Plant.

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Nora O'Gara Flynn reported that the men claimed they were there to sort out a debt of €563,000 owed to Dermot Finn by Leder Construction. When she requested that they leave contact information for any follow-up, they reportedly refused, stating that they do not leave contacts and were simply there to collect the money owed. The individuals also claimed to be republicans, adding a layer of paramilitary intimidation to the demand for payment, which has since been escalated to the Special Detective Unit for investigation.

Legal Argument On Rule Of Law And Debt

Counsel for Breffni Building argued that Leder Plant had bypassed the Construction Contracts Act 2013 and sought an illegal track of enforcement through physical duress and intimidation. They submitted that the court should not order enforcement pending the outcome of the Garda investigation into the alleged paramilitary involvement. However, Judge Michael Twomey noted that Dermot Finn had provided sworn evidence denying any knowledge of the actions of the two men and explicitly stated that these actions were not done on his behalf or on behalf of Leder Plant.

The judge emphasized that no charges have been brought against Dermot Finn or Leder Plant, and the matter remains at the investigation stage. While acknowledging that the alleged conduct was an affront to the rule of law, Judge Twomey stated that this does not mean a lawfully due debt should remain unpaid. He clarified that the rule of law involves guilt being proven rather than assumed, and that the criminal investigation must remain separate from the civil enforcement of a debt that is currently undisputed.

Impact On Construction Sector Payments

Denying the stay on enforcement sends a significant signal regarding the rights of builders to recover funds for work actually completed, even in controversial circumstances. Judge Michael Twomey ruled that there was no prejudice directly to Breffni Building by refusing the stay, as the company has already accepted the money is owed to Leder Plant. Furthermore, there was no evidence presented that paying the debt would prejudice the ongoing Garda investigation or any future prosecutions related to the threats.

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The ruling underscores the separation between criminal liability and civil financial obligations in the Irish legal system. The Special Detective Unit continues to treat the alleged threatening behavior very seriously, and the investigation remains active. However, the High Court decision ensures that the financial adjudication in favor of Leder Plant will proceed, maintaining the integrity of the Construction Contracts Act 2013 while the separate criminal inquiry into the threats against Nora O'Gara Flynn moves forward.