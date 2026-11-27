A judge has frozen the assets of a dairy farmer who sold his herd for 413,000 euro without telling his estranged wife, and who breached a court order to return 175,000 euro.

A judge has issued a court injunction freezing the assets of a dairy farmer who allegedly sold off his dairy herd for 413,000 euro without telling his estranged wife.

Judge Freezes Assets Of Dairy Farmer

At a Family Law Circuit Court hearing, Judge Francis Comerford put in place an injunction preventing the man from completing any further sale of matrimonial assets without leave of the court. Comerford also directed the farmer, who is now living overseas, to return any or all funds he holds in any foreign country to an Irish bank account.

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As part of a number of orders made under the injunction, the judge directed that the first 250,000 euro of the money returned be paid into the man's solicitor's account and held for the credit of his estranged wife's court action. The man is also injuncted against spending beyond 10,000 euro.

The injunction was granted in response to a section 35 application made by the man's estranged wife under the Family Law Act 1995 in relation to the dissipation of marital assets. The woman first brought the application before court on October 6th after the dairy herd sale for 413,000 euro.

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Farmer Breached Court Orders

The man breached an order made in October to return 175,000 euro from the sale of the dairy herd to his solicitor's account, provide a sworn affidavit to the court and provide a statement of means. The judge said that the man's failure to address the three matters does establish for me that if he is not complying with court orders, he is acting to defeat the proceedings and the judge said he was now making wide sweeping orders under the section 35 application.

Counsel for the woman told the court her client brought the section 35 application on the basis of the farmer selling his dairy herd without telling her client and also making bank withdrawals earlier this year of 30,000 euro and 13,500 euro. She said the man, who was not in court, was now living abroad and had farming machinery listed for sale on websites, including a milking parlour for 40,000 euro and another item for 70,000 euro.

Counsel Details Unilateral Liquidation

Counsel for the woman said the man had unilaterally liquidated farm assets from a farm enterprise where the parties were both directors and shareholders. Counsel for the wife, who was in court, said in his unsigned affidavit the husband said he had sold the farm animals and received an initial 138,000 euro and a balance of 275,000 euro the following week.

She said he said he had a short window to complete a commercial deal at his new location and paid out 141,000 euro. She said the man said he was living in rented accommodation but wanted to purchase a new home overseas for about 400,000-500,000 euro and wanted to use the remaining proceeds of the dairy herd sale for that.

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An estimated value of 600,000 euro was previously placed on the herd by a solicitor for the man's wife in court. It has been disclosed the farmer received 405,000 euro for the herd, though other reports state 413,000 euro. Comerford said the man was in breach of a court order to return 175,000 euro of the 405,000 euro realised from the sale of the dairy herd to his solicitor's account.

Judge Rejects Media Reporting Ban

The judge said the man had also failed to provide an affidavit to the court and provide a statement of means. At the outset of the court hearing, the judge rejected an application from the man's counsel that there be no reporting of the case in the media. Costs of the application were granted to the wife, and the man has been given until January to provide a statement of means.

The man's counsel said her client has been advised in the strongest terms of the consequences that he faces. The judge said the man's failure to comply with court orders showed he was acting to defeat the proceedings.