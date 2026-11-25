A High Court judge ordered the return of €17,000 seized from a sex worker at Dublin Airport, ruling that her earnings were not proceeds of crime under Irish law.

A Dublin Circuit Criminal Court judge has ruled that cash seized from a Brazilian sex work er at Dublin Airport must be returned, rejecting the Revenue's claim that the funds were illicit proceeds of crime. The decision resolves a legal dispute over whether money earned through sex work constitutes criminal income under Irish statutes.

Customs Seizure and Initial Investigation

On May 6th, 2024, customs officers at Dublin Airport intercepted a woman attempting to board a flight to Düsseldorf, Germany, after a scanner detected foreign currency on her person. Officers located €15,835, £1,215, and 550 Swiss Francs strapped to her body, totaling €17,825, as reported by Revenue barrister Kieran Kelly to the court.

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The woman initially claimed she worked in digital marketing with monthly earnings between €5,000 and €6,000, though she could not provide receipts or further details. She stated she had been in Ireland for 40 days visiting a sick friend, resided in Italy, and was traveling to Germany for a 10-day holiday before returning to Brazil. She testified that a taxi driver had advised her to strap the cash to her body.

Legal Arguments on Decriminalization

Revenue barrister Kieran Kelly argued that because paying for sexual services is a crime in Ireland, the money the woman possessed was the proceeds of that crime and subject to forfeiture. The State's case relied on the principle that while the act of selling may not be illegal, the transaction itself involves criminal activity by the payer, tainting the earnings.

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Paul Larkin Coyle, representing the woman, countered that sex work is lawful in Ireland and was decriminalized by the Oireachtas specifically to protect women. He argued that she could not be held liable for the potential criminality of the men who paid her, stating unequivocally that she had earned the money legally and thus had a right to possess it.

Judge's Ruling on Proceeds of Crime

Judge Patricia Ryan, who had previously requested case law regarding whether the Oireachtas had addressed remuneration for sex work, delivered her ruling on Wednesday. She determined that because the service provided by the woman was decriminalized, she was not engaged in criminal activity, meaning the cash could not be classified as proceeds of crime.

Judge Ryan rejected the State's argument that the illegality of paying for sex services automatically rendered the woman's earnings criminal. She stated that the position claiming the money was illicit and that the State was entitled to collect it as such could not be right. Consequently, she refused the application to forfeit the money to the State.

Implications for Revenue and Travelers

This ruling clarifies that cash earned through sex work is not automatically subject to seizure as criminal proceeds, provided the worker herself is not charged with a crime. The decision impacts how Revenue handles declarations of cash at borders, particularly when the source of income involves legally protected professions.

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The woman, who panicked when questioned by customs, will retain the €17,825 in cash. The case highlights the complex legal landscape surrounding sex work in Ireland and the specific protections afforded to workers by recent legislative changes. Travelers carrying large sums of cash should remain aware of customs regulations, but this judgment affirms the rights of individuals earning income through decriminalized sectors.