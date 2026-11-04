Jules Mak Transforms Mak Restaurant Into Italian Dining Concept Fuoco in Ranelagh

Chef Jules Mak replaces his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Ranelagh with Fuoco, a new Italian restaurant. This move expands his three-restaurant empire in South Dublin, offering live-fire cuisine and house-made pastas at an average dinner cost of 128.50 euros.

Chef-patron Jules Mak has officially closed his long-standing dim sum establishment, Mak, in Ranelagh to launch Fuoco, a new Italian restaurant occupying the same space. This strategic pivot marks a significant expansion of Mak's culinary portfolio in South Dublin, bringing his total count of eateries in the village to three, including the Michelin-guide-listed Parrilla. The transition reflects a broader trend among high-end restaurateurs to diversify their offerings amidst rising operational costs and volatile global market conditions.

The Evolution Of Mak's Culinary Portfolio

The decision to shutter the original Mak restaurant stems from a desire to explore new culinary territories and adapt to the changing dining landscape. While the original concept focused on dim sum, the new venture, Fuoco, centers on Italian cuisine with a strong emphasis on live-fire cooking. This shift allows Mak to maintain a presence in Ranelagh while introducing a different gastronomic identity. The original Mak restaurant has not disappeared entirely; instead, it has been relocated nearby to operate as a Chinese takeout spot. This arrangement ensures that the brand remains active in the area, serving a different segment of the market. The expansion into three distinct restaurants demonstrates Mak's ambition to create a diverse dining ecosystem within the affluent microclimate of Ranelagh.

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Dining Atmosphere And Interior Design Features

Fuoco occupies a distinctive L-shaped space that initially featured intense spotlights, creating a stark contrast with the more merciful lighting later provided to diners. The interior design avoids the typical clubstaurant aesthetic through the use of crisp white napery and tablecloths, appealing to a young, resto-literate demographic. The ambiance is further enhanced by soulful slow jams, featuring artists like Brittany Howard, which contribute to a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. The restaurant is fully wheelchair accessible, ensuring inclusivity for all guests. The view through the quaintly curtained windows offers a glimpse of the estate agents opposite, grounding the experience in the local urban context. This blend of high-end decor and accessible design aims to create a space that feels special without taking itself too seriously, as intended by the owner.

Menu Highlights And Culinary Offerings

The menu at Fuoco features a selection of skewers, pizzette for sharing, and house-made pastas, with a notable absence of crudo, which surprised some diners. Starters included heirloom tomatoes and chargrilled prawns, though some found these dishes increasingly obligatory for new openings. The house-made crisps with speck received attention for their visual appeal on social media. Pinse, flatbreads blistered and steaming, were praised for their quality, especially when paired with potent anchovy butter. However, some skewers, such as the lamb belly, were criticized for being dry and fibrous, with accompanying mint salsa verde described as oddly sweet. The mortadella, while better, was noted for its thin slices compared to thicker cuts found in New York pizzerias.

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Assessment Of Pasta Dishes And Main Courses

Pasta dishes presented a mixed bag of successes and inconsistencies at the new Italian restaurant. The gigli, dressed with ferric kale pesto and stracciatella, offered a pleasant flavor profile, though it was noted that the dish had sat on the pass for a moment too long. The linguine with clams, featuring briny bottarga, received less favorable reviews due to an odd flavor profile and an unexpected hint of whiskey. In contrast, the jointed half-chicken cooked over coals was a standout dish. The moist, flavorful bird featured a kiss of smoke and was served with an intense, glossy reduction and bitter radicchio leaves to cut the richness. This dish highlighted the kitchen's capability, leading diners to swerve from the steaks. A decent tiramisu provided a fitting conclusion to the meal.

Service Standards And Pricing Structure

Service at Fuoco is characterized by a young, chatty, and helpful staff, contributing to a welcoming dining experience. The pricing is considered reasonable for the Ranelagh postcode, with bottles of wine starting at 36 euros and ascending to 350 euros for a Barolo. The wine list, compiled by Jenny Murphy at front of house, offers a questing selection from regions including Croatia, Tenerife, and Uruguay. Cocktails are described as stiff and well-made, costing around 15 euros. Good nonalcoholic options are also available. A dinner for two with three glasses of wine totaled 128.50 euros, reflecting the value proposition of the establishment. The sourcing of ingredients includes Irish class-A free-range chicken from FX Buckley, beef from La Rousse, seafood from Glenmar, and vegetables from Keelings, emphasizing local provenance. Vegetarian options include asparagus and courgette with jalapeño pesto, spiced carrot skewers, and multiple pizzette.