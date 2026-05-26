June Bank Holiday: Music, Comedy, Literature and Family Festivals Across Ireland

A guide to the top events happening in Ireland over the June Bank Holiday weekend, including music festivals, comedy shows, literary week, jazz concerts, beach fun and a massive gardening and food fair.

The June Bank Holiday weekend is fast approaching, and many of us are scrambling to find something worthwhile to do after weeks of postponed plans.

Fortunately, Ireland is brimming with a diverse programme of festivals, concerts, literary gatherings and family‑friendly activities that cater to a wide range of interests. Whether you crave the thump of a bass line, the punchline of a seasoned comic, the quiet intimacy of a writer's workshop, or simply a day by the sea, there are several events across the country that can turn a lazy weekend into a memorable experience.

Music lovers can head to the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin for Forbidden Fruit, which runs on Saturday 30 May and Sunday 31 May. The festival has already sold out, making it a must‑attend for anyone who secured a ticket early. The line‑up promises an eclectic mix of sounds, featuring acts such as KETTAMA, Nia Archives, Kaytranada, Joy Crookes, HorsegiirL, Sally C and Bricknasty, among others.

Expect a weekend of high‑energy performances set against the historic backdrop of the Kilmainham venue, with food stalls and art installations adding to the vibrant atmosphere. If comedy is more your flavour, the Kilkenny Cat Laughs festival continues from 29 May through 1 June. The event has become something of a Bank Holiday tradition, drawing top Irish and international comedians to the medieval city.

This year's roster includes household names like Ed Byrne, Alison Spittle, Neil Delamere, David O'Doherty and Rich Hall, complemented by emerging talent and surprise guest spots. The programme spreads across multiple venues in Kilkenny, allowing audiences to hop between shows while enjoying the city's lively pubs and historic streets. For families seeking a mixture of music and outdoor adventure, the Night and Day Festival returns to Lough Key Forest Park in Boyle, County Roscommon from 29 to 31 May.

Now in its fifth edition, the event anticipates attracting more than 10,000 visitors and boasts a line‑up that balances established acts with up‑and‑coming artists. In addition to the stage performances, the festival has expanded its family programme dramatically, offering robotics workshops, kite‑making, children's yoga, circus skills, pottery sessions, samba drumming and a colourful parade. The forest setting provides a scenic backdrop for both music fans and parents looking for educational and hands‑on activities for their kids.

Literary enthusiasts can indulge in the 55th edition of Listowel Writers' Week, running from 27 to 31 May in County Kerry. The festival, one of Ireland's most prestigious literary gatherings, celebrates its half‑century milestone by bringing together authors, poets, journalists and readers for a series of readings, panel discussions, workshops and book launches. Notably, author Colm Tóibín has resumed his role as festival president after stepping down in 2022, adding further gravitas to the programme.

Whether you prefer intimate salons or larger lecture‑style sessions, the festival offers a rich tapestry of literary conversation set against the charming town of Listowel. Coastal fans can enjoy a sunny escape at the Fingal Summer Festival, which runs from 29 May to 1 June in the seaside town of Balbriggan, north of Dublin. The festival blends live music with classic beach activities such as sandcastle competitions, beach volleyball and water‑sport demos.

With warm weather forecast, it promises a relaxed yet lively atmosphere where locals and visitors can don their summer attire, sip a cold drink and soak up the Irish summer vibes without spending a fortune. Jazz aficionados should not miss the Doonbeg International Jazz Festival, scheduled for 29 May to 1 June in County Clare. Celebrating its 27th edition, the festival offers a free programme featuring eleven bands across twenty‑nine performances.

The line‑up traverses the full spectrum of jazz, from soulful ballads to Latin rhythms and high‑octane swing, showcasing talent from Ireland, across Europe and beyond. The seaside venue adds a unique charm, allowing audiences to enjoy music against the backdrop of Atlantic waves.

Finally, for those who love gardens, food and sustainable living, Bloom - Ireland's largest gardening, food and eco‑festival - returns to Phoenix Park in Dublin from 28 May to 1 June. Spanning 70 acres, Bloom presents twenty show gardens, more than three hundred talks and demonstrations, and over a hundred Irish artisan food and drink producers.

Visitors can wander through meticulously designed garden displays, sample seasonal produce, attend workshops on composting and renewable energy, and enjoy live musical performances throughout the park. The event offers a perfect blend of education, entertainment and community spirit, making it an ideal way to spend a Bank Holiday day. Across these varied offerings, there is something for every taste and age group.

From the pulsing beats of Forbidden Fruit to the quiet contemplation of Listowel Writers' Week, the upcoming weekend promises a rich tapestry of cultural experiences that showcase Ireland's vibrant arts scene, its love of community, and its beautiful natural settings. So whether you prefer a packed itinerary or a relaxed day by the sea, the options are plentiful and ready to make your June Bank Holiday a celebration to remember





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