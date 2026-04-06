Junior Minister's Company Received €1.33 Million for Refugee Accommodation

Roughty Properties Ltd, a company linked to a Junior Minister, received €1.33 million since late 2022 for housing refugees, with €113,480 paid in 2025. The company's profits in the last fiscal year declined, and the Minister's significant property holdings are noted. The story also touches on broader economic issues and unrelated developments.

Newly released figures reveal that Roughty Properties Ltd, a company associated with a Junior Minister, has received a substantial sum of money for accommodating refugees. The Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has disclosed that Roughty Properties , trading as Rosemont House, was paid €113,480 in 2025 for providing accommodation to Ukrainians. This amount, while significant, is a fraction of the total expenditure on refugee accommodation .

Specifically, the business received a much larger sum, €1.22 million, in the two years and three months prior to January 1st, 2025, for housing refugees from the same country at its Tralee location. This raises questions about the ongoing provision of accommodation services and the financial implications for the involved parties. The company's recent financial performance has also come under scrutiny. \Financial records indicate that Roughty Properties Ltd recorded profits after tax of €241,244 in the fiscal year ending May last year. Although this represents a decrease of 36% compared to the previous year's profit of €376,048, it still signifies a considerable income stream for the company. The Minister of State, who has special responsibility for Forestry, was appointed to this role in 2025. The total amount paid to operators providing accommodation to Ukrainians under the Government's program reached a staggering €425.49 million, underscoring the scale of the refugee accommodation effort. The spokeswoman for the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration confirmed that Roughty Properties continued to provide accommodation services in 2025 and remains contracted to the Department for housing Ukrainian refugees. Notably, the responsibility for housing Ukrainian refugees was transferred from the Department of Integration to the Department of Justice during 2025. This organizational shift highlights the evolving administrative landscape surrounding refugee support. The €113,480 paid to Roughty Properties covers both departments for the entire year of 2025, which provides a comprehensive overview of financial transactions. \The Dáil Register of Interests shows that the Junior Minister remains a significant property owner, with a considerable portfolio. The register indicates that he owns a substantial number of properties and parcels of land, positioning him as a major landlord within the Dáil. Additionally, the accumulated profits of Roughty Plant Hire Ltd, a separate company also linked to the Junior Minister, experienced a decrease of €27,737, reaching €781,172 in the year ending April 30th. Alongside the financial disclosures related to Roughty Properties and Roughty Plant Hire, the news piece also references various unrelated topics, like a new savings scheme involving tax cuts, a gin maker facing price increase challenges, and an examination of tax liabilities from cash gifts. Also mentioned is the suspension of activists from the Mandate union, as well as an article about consumer experiences abroad. It is clear that the financial aspects of the refugee accommodation, and the business dealings of associated figures, are central to the story, with additional insights into other matters. The convergence of these various elements paints a complex picture of financial activity, policy changes, and the impact on the individuals and organizations involved





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Refugee Accommodation Roughty Properties Ministerial Interests Financial Disclosures Department Of Justice

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