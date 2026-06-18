Jury Begins Deliberations in Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's Sex Offences Trial

The jury in the sex offences trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has retired to consider its verdict. The charges include one count of rape and allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency, involving two alleged victims. The jury has been instructed to consider each charge separately and to only convict if the prosecution has proven the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The jury in the sex offences trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson began its deliberations on Friday afternoon. Judge Paul Ramsey sent the jury of five women and seven men out to consider its verdict shortly after noon in Newry Crown Court.

The charges against Sir Jeffrey Donaldson include one count of rape and allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency, spanning a period between 1985 and 2008 involving two alleged victims. His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, 60, from Dublinhill Road, Dromore, Co Down, denies several charges of aiding and abetting her husband's alleged offending. Earlier in the day, the judge began summarising the evidence presented during the trial.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, dressed in a dark grey suit and a pink tie, sat in the dock as the judge reminded the jury that they must be satisfied that the prosecution has proven the case against Donaldson beyond reasonable doubt before they can convict. The judge also instructed the jury to consider each charge separately. Both complainants, identified as A and B, have testified that they were abused as children.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson himself spent two days giving evidence during the trial. The trial of the facts, which is running concurrently with the conventional trial, will test the evidence but cannot result in a criminal conviction. The judge explained to the jury that while such trials are unusual, they are not unheard of





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson Sex Offences Trial Jury Deliberations Rape Allegations Indecent Assault Gross Indecency Historical Sexual Offences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lady Eleanor Donaldson denies aiding her husband's alleged historical sexual offencesThe wife of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has denied aiding her husband in alleged historical sexual offences, stating that the victims are telling the truth about their experiences.

Read more »

Prosecution barrister delivers closing arguments at former DUP leader's sex offences trialProsecution barrister Rosemary Walsh delivered closing arguments at the sex offences trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson in Newry. The trial has entered its fourth week, with Jeffrey Donaldson, 63, accused of 18 offences including rape, gross indecency with a child, and indecent assault on a female.

Read more »

Closing Arguments Highlight Credibility Issues in Jeffrey Donaldson Sex Abuse TrialDefense barrister Kieran Vaughan argues that two accusers are not sufficiently reliable for a guilty verdict in the trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Read more »

Jeffrey Donaldson accusers ‘not sufficiently reliable’ for guilty verdict, jury toldDefence barrister for former DUP leader says jury of seven men and five women must ‘ignore the noise’ surrounding case

Read more »