Jury Deliberates in Jeffrey Donaldson Historic Abuse Trial

Judge instructs jury that the case presents a 'head-on collision' between testimonies as they decide the fate of former MP Jeffrey Donaldson facing multiple historical abuse charges.

Judge Paul Ramsey has directed the jury in the trial of Jeffrey Donaldson, outlining that the case hinges on a direct conflict between the testimonies of the complainants and Donaldson's denial.

The judge explained that if the jury believes the evidence of the complainants, who allege they were abused by Donaldson during their childhood, and finds it reliable, they must convict. Conversely, if they have any doubt or are not satisfied, they must acquit. Donaldson, 63, from Dromore, County Down, faces 18 charges including rape, gross indecency with a child, and indecent assault, alleged to have occurred between 1985 and 2008 involving two female complainants.

His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, 60, faces related charges but was not tried criminally due to being medically unfit; the jury will determine the facts of her alleged involvement. Following the allegations, Jeffrey Donaldson was suspended from his party, stepped down as its leader, and did not contest the UK general election, losing his long-held parliamentary seat. The trial continues with the jury now deliberating on the evidence presented





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Jeffrey Donaldson Trial Historical Abuse Charges Jury Deliberation Judge Direction Child Sexual Abuse Allegations

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