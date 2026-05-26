Jury Selection Underway for Jeffrey Donaldson's Sexual Offence Trial

The trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is accused of a series of alleged historical sexual offences, is underway. Donaldson, 63, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences, including one count of rape and allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The process is under way to select a jury to hear the trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson , who is accused of a series of alleged historical sexual offences .

Donaldson, 63, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences. The charges include one count of rape and allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency, and span a time period between 1985 and 2008 involving two alleged victims. Donaldson arrived at Newry Courthouse in Co Down shortly after 9am wearing a blue suit with a white shirt and green tie. Police had erected metal barriers at the court entrance prior to his arrival to cordon off the waiting media.

At the start of proceedings, Donaldson replied 'yes' when asked by trial judge Paul Ramsey if he was ready for his trial. He then sat in the dock with his arms crossed flanked by two court staff while the process of jury selection began. Donaldson's wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson, from Dublinhill Road, Dromore, Co Down, denies several charges of aiding and abetting her husband's alleged offending.

The 60-year-old is facing a trial of the facts, not a criminal trial, after judge Ramsey ruled her unfit to stand trial on mental health grounds. The trial of the facts will test the evidence in the case but cannot result in a criminal conviction. It will be heard by the same jury, with proceedings against both Donaldsons running simultaneously as part of one overall trial process presided over by judge Ramsey.

Jeffrey Donaldson, a former long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March 2024. Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into devolved government at Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jury Selection Jeffrey Donaldson DUP Stormont Sexual Offences Trial Of The Facts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jeffrey Donaldson’s sex offences trial set to start in NewryIn the News podcast: Eleanor Donaldson ruled unfit to stand trial on medical grounds

Read more »

Kyne and Ennis elected to Dáil; HSE waiting lists; the trial of Jeffrey DonaldsonEarly Edition with Andrew McNair

Read more »

Jeffrey Donaldson: consequential figure in four-decade political career before arrestFormer UUP man led Belfast Agreement walkout, broadening DUP’s support base

Read more »

Former DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson's Sexual Offences Trial Begins in NewryThe trial of former Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson, accused of 18 sexual offences spanning 1987 to 2008, starts at Newry Crown Court alongside a trial of the facts for his wife Eleanor, who has been deemed medically unfit to stand trial. The proceedings follow multiple postponements and come after Donaldson's resignation and suspension from the DUP.

Read more »