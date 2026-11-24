The Minister for Justice intends to appeal a High Court decision regarding the criminal legal aid payment scheme, which was ruled unlawful. The government aims to replace the disputed flat-fee model following a successful judicial review by solicitor John Quinn.

The Minister for Justice intends to appeal a significant High Court decision that declared aspects of the new criminal legal-aid payments scheme grossly unfair and demonstrably illogical. This legal challenge was initiated by solicitor John Quinn, whose judicial review successfully argued that key elements of the regulations exceeded the Minister's powers under the Criminal Legal Aid Act 1962. The government's intention to appeal does not delay the implementation of agreed final orders issued by the High Court on Tuesday, which address the immediate legal status of the scheme.

Judicial Review Outcome and Statutory Orders

High Court Judge Mary Rose Gearty found that key elements of the disputed scheme were unlawful and outside the statutory powers granted to the Minister on November 3. The final orders, made by Judge Mary Rose Gearty on Tuesday on the application of Feichín McDonagh, senior counsel for Quinn, provide for the quashing of the statutory instrument underpinning the scheme. These orders have prospective effect from November 10, 2026, meaning the regulations are legally void from that date forward. The court also made an agreed declaration that regulations 3.1 and 3.2 of the statutory instrument are in excess of the Minister's powers.

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Transition to New Payment Agreement

The prospective nature of these orders was designed to address concerns about the status of fees and certificates already processed since the disputed regulations were introduced on July 1. A stay on some orders applies until next February to allow for the finalisation and introduction of new regulations implementing a criminal legal aid payments agreement. This agreement was reached earlier this month between the Minister, Jim O'Callaghan, and the Law Society. Under the agreement, payments made to solicitors who accepted legal aid assignments under the disputed scheme from July 1 will not be affected by these final orders.

Resolution of Legal Aid Dispute

The previous payment model replaced the existing structure with a flat fee of €520 per accused person, regardless of the number of charges or court appearances. This change was opposed by many criminal-law solicitors, leading to a withdrawal of legal-aid services that caused significant disruption across the criminal courts system since July. A new talks process between Department of Justice officials and representatives of the Law Society began just days before the judgment issued. An agreement reached on November 10 led to solicitors resuming full services on November 11, ending the widespread legal crisis.

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New Fee Structure and Enhanced Payments

Under the new arrangement, solicitors who performed legal aid work from November 11 are entitled to payments in line with the agreement reached between the Minister and Law Society. The €520 one-flat-fee structure was retained, but with provision for higher payments of a maximum €1,040 in relation to separate and distinct cases brought on the same day against one accused. Solicitors are also eligible for an enhanced single flat fee of €780 in cases that are often lengthy. These specific categories include domestic violence cases, children's cases, and remands in custody, acknowledging the greater complexity and time commitment required for such matters.

Costs Applications and Future Legal Steps

Under the final orders, the Minister agreed to pay John Quinn's costs in the judicial review proceedings. However, legal complications regarding costs for other parties remain. Hugh McDowell, senior counsel for the Minister, stated there is every chance the government will oppose an application made on Tuesday by senior counsel Shane Murphy for costs of the Law Society. The Law Society acted as a notice party to Quinn's proceedings, and their legal expenses are now subject to separate consideration. The judge will deal with that costs application on January 12. A letter from the Chief State Solicitor's Office to Quinn and the Law Society confirmed that the Minister intends to appeal the judgment, setting the stage for further legal proceedings.