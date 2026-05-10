Justice Minister Considers Scheme for Ukrainian Refugees

Former Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan stated he is considering a plan which would provide financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees who return to their home country.

The Justice Minister , Jim O’Callaghan, has stated he is evaluating a strategy that would provide income to Ukrainian refugees who return to their homeland. Responding to a report in The Sunday Times, O’Callaghan mentioned that Ukrainians who left Ireland for refuge will receive the money after arriving back in Ukraine .

Over 125,700 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. In comments to reporters at Fianna Fail’s annual Sean Lemass Commemoration, O’Callaghan stated he would bring a memorandum to the government concerning temporary protection issues in the next few weeks.

He added that the government’s Voluntary Returns Programme scheme provides financial assistance to people in the international protection system who do not wish, or are not allowed, to stay in Ireland, which would be considered for Ukrainians seeking temporary protection. O’Callaghan declined to make any specific announcement regarding the details of this scheme, stating that he has not received government approval yet.

He mentioned the concern for vulnerable individuals needing accommodation and stated the government has withdrawn State-supplied accommodation for about 16,000 Ukrainians beginning in August. In reference to a tentative ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the Minister for Migration ominously reported over 1,000 ceasefire violations by Ukraine. Given the current political situation and the need for Ukrainian refugees to return to Ukraine, a range of mechanisms would need to be set up to persuade people to make the trip





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Ukrainian Refugees Ireland Russian Invasion Justice Minister Ukraine Fianna Fáil Irish Government Voluntary Returns Programme Russia And Ukraine Ceasefire Fianna Fáil Sean Lemass Commemoration

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