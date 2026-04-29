Justice Minister Rejects Investigation into Policing of Fuel Protests, Citing Professional Conduct

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has dismissed calls for an inquiry into the policing of recent fuel protests, defending the gardaí’s use of force as professional and responsible. The decision follows over 100 complaints to the Garda ombudsman, with the minister emphasizing the right to peaceful protest while rejecting further investigation.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has firmly rejected calls for an investigation into the policing of the recent fuel protests , asserting that the gardaí handled the demonstrations with professionalism and responsibility.

His decision comes in response to demands from Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, who urged a formal inquiry into the use of pepper spray and physical force by gardaí during the largely peaceful protests. O’Callaghan, who previously suggested the possibility of deploying the Defence Forces amid the blockades, expressed satisfaction with the gardaí’s conduct, emphasizing their adherence to constitutional rights and public safety.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, known as Fiosrú, reported receiving over 100 complaints related to the fuel protests, with nearly a third stemming from the blockade at the Whitegate refinery in Cork. Of these, 22 were deemed inadmissible, five were deemed admissible, and three remain under assessment. O’Callaghan reiterated the constitutional right to peaceful protest while underscoring the responsibility of demonstrators to avoid disrupting public order or infringing on the rights of others.

He highlighted the complexities of policing protests, including assessing the number of participants, location, and potential risks to safety, noting that An Garda Síochána employs a graduated response prioritizing public safety and enforcement as a last resort. In his parliamentary response to Tóibín, O’Callaghan reaffirmed his confidence in the gardaí’s handling of the protests, stating that they acted in a manner consistent with their mandate to protect public safety and prevent antisocial behavior.

He acknowledged the operational challenges posed by such demonstrations, including traffic management and the welfare of both protesters and law enforcement. Despite the complaints lodged with Fiosrú, the minister maintained that no further investigation was warranted, citing the professionalism and responsibility demonstrated by the gardaí throughout the protests.

The debate over the policing of the fuel protests underscores broader tensions between the right to protest and the need for public order, with O’Callaghan’s stance reflecting a commitment to upholding both principles





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