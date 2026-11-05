Kamada rescues 1-1 draw for 10-man Crystal Palace as Bournemouth win 3-1 at Sparta Prague

Daichi Kamada scored in stoppage time to earn Crystal Palace a 1-1 Europa League draw with Hoffenheim after Adam Wharton was sent off, while Bournemouth won 3-1 at 10-man Sparta Prague with a late Evanilson goal.

Daichi Kamada scored in the first minute of stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 Europa League draw for Crystal Palace against Hoffenheim at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

The result came after Adam Wharton was sent off in the 77th minute, leaving the hosts to finish with 10 men. It was a dramatic end to a difficult night for Pierre Sage's already under-pressure side. Hoffenheim had taken the lead in the seventh minute when Alexander Prass scored. The Germans made a nightmare start for the hosts, who did not react quickly enough on a counter-attack.

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Hoffenheim take early lead against Palace

The visitors worked the ball to Tim Lemperle, who delivered a lovely cross to Prass. His low shot initially looked straightforward enough for Dean Henderson, but the Palace captain could not contain his initial stop and the ball trickled over the line. Palace were lucky to avoid conceding a second goal early in the second half. Kramaric was released but curled wide of the left upright.

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That prompted Sage to make a double change five minutes before the hour, swapping Quinten Timber and Anan Khalaili for Eddie Nketiah and Oscar Mingueza. It took another 10 minutes for the hosts to get a real crack at an equaliser and the crowd was roused back to life when Yeremy Pino called Baumann into action with a low effort.

The introduction of Dario Osorio infused a bit more life back into the hosts, but an equaliser looked unlikely until Kamada drew the sides level in the first minute of stoppage time. Wharton had been booked earlier following an aerial challenge before his dismissal. His first yellow came 19 minutes before the red card. Palace had struggled to find a reply after falling behind, but Kamada's late goal rescued a point.

Bournemouth extend winning run to seven

The draw leaves Sage's side still searching for a win in the competition. In the Czech capital, Bournemouth extended their winning run to seven matches as Evanilson's wonderful late goal helped earn a 3-1 win away to 10-man Sparta Prague. Marco Rose's side have enjoyed a dream start to the club's debut European season and they will be confident of securing direct passage to the last 16 after making it four victories from four.

But they were made to work hard for the points. They went behind in the first half to a piece of individual brilliance by Gambian forward Ebrima Singhateh. That came minutes after Lewis Cook had spurned the chance to give them the lead when his penalty struck a post. But Tobias Guddal let his team down badly when he picked up a second yellow card within two minutes of his side taking the lead.

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Bournemouth had not conceded a goal on their six-game winning streak. They responded to the setback of falling behind by punishing Guddal's error, levelling in the 57th minute when Tyler Adams smashed a loose ball into the bottom corner. From then on there looked like being only one winner. Evanilson's 81st-minute effort, finished low across the goalkeeper, put them in front before Rayan added gloss with a third at the death.

Palace draw leaves them without victory

The win keeps Bournemouth's perfect record in the league phase intact. They have now won all four of their matches and are well placed for direct qualification to the knockout stage. Sparta Prague, reduced to 10 men, could not hold on after taking the lead. For Crystal Palace, the draw provides some relief but leaves them without a victory in the Europa League.

Kamada's late intervention was the first minute of stoppage time. The goal came after the hosts had been reduced to 10 men. Palace had been second best for much of the game but found a way to claim a point.