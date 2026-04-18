Kap Vert Stuns Field with 20-1 Triumph in Coral Scottish Grand National

Kap Vert, a six-year-old trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, delivered a sensational 20-1 upset to win the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr, marking a career-best for jockey Sean Houlihan. The inexperienced but brilliant jumper overcame strong competition, including the Midlands National winner Isaac Des Obeaux and favourite Kim Roque.

Kap Vert delivered a stunning upset at Ayr, securing a remarkable 20-1 victory in the prestigious Coral Scottish Grand National . This triumph marks the most significant win for the training partnership of Philip Hobbs and Johnson White since they established their joint license.

The six-year-old gelding, making only his fifth appearance over fences, demonstrated exceptional composure and strength throughout the demanding handicap chase. Piloted by the skilled Dungarvan jockey Sean Houlihan, Kap Vert was consistently well-positioned and travelled with apparent ease, defying his long odds.

Despite his relative inexperience over the larger obstacles, Kap Vert's jumping proved remarkably sound, a stark contrast to some of his more fancied rivals.

Isaac Des Obeaux, the winner of the Midlands National and a strong contender, faltered in the closing stages. He maintained a competitive position until a significant error early in the home straight saw him fade to a fourth-place finish.

Another notable mistake occurred with Git Maker, who nearly unseated jockey Jonathan Burke a mile from the finish. However, demonstrating remarkable resilience, Git Maker recovered to finish a commendable second, beaten by a mere length and a half.

He managed to hold off the challenges of Kim Roque, the 4-1 favourite, who secured third place.

This victory represents a career-defining moment for Sean Houlihan, who described Kap Vert as a brilliant jumper who perhaps travelled a little too freely at times. The partnership of Hobbs and White had earlier experienced success at the Ayr meeting, with Captain Hugo finishing second in the Scottish Champion Hurdle.

However, the substantial £112,000 prize money accompanying the Scottish Grand National victory provided more than ample compensation for their earlier near-miss, a significant boost to their stable.

The Coral Scottish Grand National has once again provided a platform for a fairytale result, with Kap Vert's triumph etching his name into the annals of this historic race. The performance of the six-year-old was a testament to the training prowess of Hobbs and White and the exceptional partnership they have formed.

The conditions at Ayr, often testing, did not seem to deter the spirited Kap Vert, who navigated the challenging track with aplomb. The race unfolded with its usual drama and excitement, a true spectacle for racing enthusiasts.

The sheer magnitude of Kap Vert's victory at such generous odds underscores the unpredictable nature of horse racing and the rewards for those who identify potential in unfancied runners. The performance also highlights the developing talent of jockey Sean Houlihan, who has now ridden the biggest winner of his career.

The Scottish Grand National is renowned for its grueling test of stamina and jumping ability, and Kap Vert answered every call with courage and determination. The implications of this win extend beyond the immediate prize money, potentially opening doors to future prestigious engagements for the talented gelding.

The racing world will undoubtedly be watching Kap Vert with renewed interest following this outstanding performance.





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Kap Vert Scottish Grand National Ayr Racecourse Philip Hobbs Johnson White Sean Houlihan Horse Racing Upset Grand National

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